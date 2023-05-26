Here are Michigan's top baby names for 2022

(WXYZ) — The U.S. Social Security Administration has officially announced the top 5 baby names for boys and girls born in Michigan in 2022.

For girls, the top five names chosen were: Charlotte, Olivia, Amelia, Ava, and Emma. For boys, parents chose the names Noah, Oliver, Theodore, Henry, and Liam the most. All names are listed in order of most popular.

In the United States, names Olivia and Liam came in as the number one most popular name chosen among 2022 babies. Other top 10 names include the names Charlotte, Amelia, James, Oliver, and Elijah.

2022’s Top 10 Most Popular Baby Names in the United States:

