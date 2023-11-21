Here are road closures, bus reroutes and parking for Thanksgiving in Detroit

The City of Detroit has announced street closures, bus reroutes and suggested parking for America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving.
Here are the road closures.
Tuesday, November 21
- Beginning at 7 a.m., Gratiot between Farmer and Woodward will close for set up.
Wednesday, November 22
- Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren to close at 9 a.m. Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon.
- Atwater between Civic Center Drive and Third to close at 3 p.m.
- Griswold between Fort and Congress to close at 6 p.m.
Thursday, November 23
- Motorists may cross Woodward at these intersections until 5 a.m. Crossover streets are: Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.
- Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned will be closed completely from 5 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
The following streets will close beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 and reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.:
- W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier
- Michigan at Cass
- Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward
- Congress from Shelby to Randolph
- Larned from Shelby to Randolph
- Shelby from Congress to Michigan
- Michigan from Cass to Woodward
- Monroe from Woodward to Randolph
- Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold
- Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress
- Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third
In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.
DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER
The Detroit People Mover will be free on Thanksgiving and operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. All 13 stations will be open, with two stations closest for parade viewing on Woodward Ave.
Bus reroutes
As a result of street closures for Thanksgiving Day events, DDOT customers can expect delays beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. All buses/bus routes will go to the Rosa Parks Transit Center.
The following bus routes will be affected because of the parade on Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.:
- 3 Grand River
- 4 Woodward
- 5 Van Dyke/Lafayette
- 6 Gratiot
- 8 Warren
- 9 Jefferson
- 16 Dexter
- 23 Hamilton
- 31 Mack
- 42 Mid-City Loop
- 52 Chene
- 67 Cadillac/Harper
The following routes will be affected because of the Turkey Trot on Nov. 23 starting at 7 a.m. and detours expected to end following the race at 10 a.m.:
- 1 Vernor
- 3 Grand River
- 19 Fort
- 27 Joy
- 29 Linwood