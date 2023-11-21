Here are road closures, bus reroutes and parking for Thanksgiving in Detroit

The City of Detroit has announced street closures, bus reroutes and suggested parking for America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving.

Here are the road closures.

Tuesday, November 21



Beginning at 7 a.m., Gratiot between Farmer and Woodward will close for set up.

Wednesday, November 22



Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren to close at 9 a.m. Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon.

Atwater between Civic Center Drive and Third to close at 3 p.m.

Griswold between Fort and Congress to close at 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 23



Motorists may cross Woodward at these intersections until 5 a.m. Crossover streets are: Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.

Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned will be closed completely from 5 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The following streets will close beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 and reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.:

W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.

DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER

The Detroit People Mover will be free on Thanksgiving and operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. All 13 stations will be open, with two stations closest for parade viewing on Woodward Ave.

Bus reroutes

As a result of street closures for Thanksgiving Day events, DDOT customers can expect delays beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. All buses/bus routes will go to the Rosa Parks Transit Center.

The following bus routes will be affected because of the parade on Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.:



3 Grand River

4 Woodward

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

6 Gratiot

8 Warren

9 Jefferson

16 Dexter

23 Hamilton

31 Mack

42 Mid-City Loop

52 Chene

67 Cadillac/Harper

The following routes will be affected because of the Turkey Trot on Nov. 23 starting at 7 a.m. and detours expected to end following the race at 10 a.m.: