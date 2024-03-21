Here are some of the signs of ADHD in children and available treatments

(WXYZ) — New government statistics show one in 10 school-age children in the United States has been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as ADHD. The information was compiled from in-person and phone interviews conducted from 2020 through 2022.

On the face of it, this number sounds pretty alarming. One in every 10 children between the ages of 5 and 17 has ADHD. That equates to 11.3 percent of school-age children.

The survey was conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics, which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here’s what else we learned from the report:

- Boys are more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than girls. In these latest stats, 14.5 percent were boys and 8-percent were girls.

-Secondly, ADHD is diagnosed more often among White children than Black or Hispanic youngsters. The findings showed more than 13-percent of the children with ADHD were White, compared to 10.8 percent Black and 8.9 percent Hispanic kids.

-Economics also came into play in the findings. Families with higher income levels had lower rates of ADHD diagnoses in their children.

- And, access to medical care seemed to influence the results. More than 14-percent of the kids with ADHD were on public health insurance, such as Medicaid. Only 9.7 percent of the children were covered by private insurance and 6.3 percent of the kids came from uninsured families.



ADHD is a diagnosis given to children and adolescents who have difficulty controlling their attention spans, activity levels, and impulses. The child has reached the point where these issues are interfering with everyday life. For example, their school performance may be down, they’re having problems making and keeping friends, or they getting into trouble a lot.

Here are some of the symptoms to watch out for:

-Difficulty focusing on things that are routine or challenging, such as doing homework, brushing teeth or putting together a puzzle.

- Kids with ADHD are also easily distracted, make careless mistakes, and are forgetful.

- Children with hyperactivity are always on the go. It’s hard for them to stay seated for meals or in the classroom.

- A hyperactive child is also extremely talkative and makes repetitive noises.

Treatments for ADHD include behavioral therapy, school-based supports, and medication.

If you suspect your child may have ADHD, talk with your pediatrician, primary care provider or a specialist. An accurate diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve your child’s life and well-being.

