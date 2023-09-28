Fall allergies bugging you? Here's what Dr. Nandi suggests to help you enjoy the outdoors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As beautiful as fall is, it can also be a time of misery if you’re prone to seasonal allergies.

Weeds primarily trigger fall allergies, with ragweed being the chief culprit. Ragweed is part of the daisy family. And just one single plant can produce up to 1 billion pollen grains.

Daniel Hulshizer/AP FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2001 file photo, pollen on a ragweed plant in is seen Newark, N.J. A new study says global warming will bring much more sneezing and wheezing to Europe by mid-century. Its projected that ragweed pollen levels are likely to quadruple for much of Europe. But why? Warmer temperatures will allow the plants to take root more and carbon dioxide will make them grow more. Thats according to the study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File)

Of course, there are other culprits in the mix. Like mold spores, which thrive in damp, decaying organic matter like fallen leaves. And dust mites – they’re tiny creatures that get stirred up into household air when heating systems are switched on.

All of these triggers can cause annoying symptoms like sneezing, itchy eyes, runny nose, congestion, and post-nasal drip.

Why do these symptoms happen in the first place?

Well, normally, allergens are harmless. However, if you're allergic to a specific one, your immune system goes into overdrive when it detects it in your body. It releases a natural chemical called histamine. Histamines act like bouncers at a club and try to get rid of anything they see as a threat. They’re part of the defense system which is trying to keep you safe. But instead, it overreacts and this is what triggers allergy symptoms.

Consider using nasal steroids or nasal antihistamines to help with symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, or congestion. If itching is a problem, an oral antihistamine can help. It's also a good idea to take these medicines before your allergies get really bad, especially on days when there's a lot of pollen in the air.

Also, try to avoid what you’re allergic to. Keep your car and house windows closed when you can to prevent external allergens from entering. If you’ve spent time outdoors, wash your hands and face and change your clothes once indoors. If you need to do yard work, wear a mask, as it can keep pollen at bay. And try to avoid being outside during peak pollen hours.

Now, if your symptoms persist after trying different interventions, it might be time to consult an allergist. Allergists can do a skin test to figure out what you're allergic to. And recommend treatments, including allergy shots, which slowly make you less allergic to specific things that bother you.

Hopefully, with this advice, you can enjoy the beauty of fall without suffering from allergies.

