Watch Now
News

Here are the 13 counts New York Rep. George Santos faces

Congress
Andrew Harnik/AP
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y. sits in the chamber during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Congress
Posted at 3:31 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 15:31:50-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A 13-count federal indictment unsealed in New York accuses U.S. Rep. George Santos of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a news release Wednesday that the charges against the New York Republican include three counts of "money laundering," though the indictment doesn't use that specific phrasing.

Each of the seven wire fraud charges he faces carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Santos pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning