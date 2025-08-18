Here are the 2025 projected harvest dates for Michigan apples

(WXYZ) — It's almost harvest time for apples in Michigan, meaning fall is near and cider mills across the state will be open soon.

The state is the third-largest producer of apples, and there are nearly 15 million apple trees across 34,500 acres in Michigan. There are also more than 775 family-run apple farms.

According to the Michigan Apple Committee, the state's climate and geography provide ideal conditions for growing apples, and the Paula Red apple is expected to be the first apple available.

The committee said this month that 1.28 billion pounds of Michigan apples were harvested in 2024 and it's the most valuable fruit crop in the state.

The committee has a guide where you can find the estimated harvest dates for their favorite varieties of apples, with some harvested in August and others in September.

Below are the expected harvest dates for apples across Michigan.

Aug. 17 – Paula Red – pleasingly tart

Aug. 18 – Ginger Gold – sweet-tasting with a hint of tartness

Aug. 25– Gala – soft bite over mellow sweetness

Aug. 30 – Honeycrisp – sweet as honey with a crisp bite

Sept. 8 – Golden Delicious – gingery-smooth taste, known for its sweetness

Sept. 10 – McIntosh – juicy with a lightly tart flavor

Sept. 23 – Red Delicious – full-flavored sweetness

Sept. 24 – Fuji – crisp and sweet

Sept. 25 – Jonagold

Sept. 29 – Ambrosia - sweet and refreshing, floral notes with low acidity

Oct. 8 – Ida Red - tangy and tart, great for sauces and pies

Oct. 23 – Evercrisp – sweet, juicy and firm

Oct. 29 – Cripps Pink – tart with a sweet finish

The apples will be available at local farms, as well as at cider mills, farmers' markets and grocery stores.