Here are the 7 biggest things to watch in metro Detroit in 2026

(WXYZ) — 2025 was a big year for metro Detroit, with several projects wrapping up across the area, a municipal election and more.

With 2026 on the horizon, the momentum across the area is expected to continue. We're looking at the seven biggest things to watch out for in metro Detroit next year.

Opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge

As the Gordie Howe International Bridge nears completion, we visited the site to see the progress

The highly anticipated opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is set to take place sometime in 2026. Earlier this year, officials announced the opening had been delayed to early 2026.

For years, we've watched the bridge rise above the Detroit River, and the bridge deck was officially connected in July 2024, making it an official international crossing.

Stretching about a mile and a half across the river, the bridge will carry six lanes of traffic and a 12-foot-wide, toll-free path for pedestrians and cyclists.

In November, our Carolyn Clifford visited the site to see the construction progress. Grant Hilbers, the chief capital officer of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, said they're in the final stage, with 98%-99% complete.

Construction began in 2018, employing more than 2,500 workers and hundreds of companies on both sides of the border.

When it opens, it will have the longest main span of any cable-stayed bridge in North America and rank among the top ten longest in the world.

2026 Midterm Elections

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters not running for reelection

August and November will bring the Midterm Primary and General election in Michigan, with important races statewide and nationally.

Races for the state's top offices – governor, attorney general and secretary of state – will be on the ballot. There are several candidates for governor on the Republican and Democratic sides. The nominees for governor will be voted on during the primary, while the nominees for AG and SOS will be chosen during the respective parties' conventions in the months before the November election.

There will be a race for an open U.S. Senate seat as Sen. Gary Peters announced he isn't running for reelection, and several U.S. Congressional districts will have open seats as some candidates are choosing to run for either governor or U.S. Senate.

The 2026 election could also bring different proposals as groups work to get their plans on the ballot, and the Michigan State House and State Senate will have elections.

First year of Mary Sheffield's administration

Detroit residents react to Mary Sheffield being elected first female mayor in city's history

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield made history in November when she became the first woman elected to be Detroit's mayor. She'll take the oath of office on Jan. 1, 2026, and will take over after 12 years under Mike Duggan.

Sheffield won nearly 77% of the vote in the election over Triumph Church Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr.

"Detroit, this is the great spirit of our city. A spirit that is alive and well tonight, which is why I know that we will rise higher," Sheffield said. "So tonight, our city adds another chapter to its great history. Throughout Detroit's 324-year history, 75 mayors have led this city. Not one has been a woman."

During an interview with Sheffield ahead of the election, she detailed her plan for Detroit. You can watch the full interview in the video below.

One-on-one with Detroit mayoral candidate Mary Sheffield

Detroit development continues

Take a look inside Hudson's Detroit office building

2025 was a big year for development in the City of Detroit, with the opening of the Hudson's building, the completion of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, and more.

2026, however, looks like a year where construction will continue on a variety of buildings. That includes the U-M Center for Innovation in the District Detroit, the Hudson's Detroit skyscraper, and the JW Marriott along the Detroit Riverfront. All three of those projects are set to open in 2027, with the hotels aiming to open before the 2027 Men's Final Four at Ford Field in April 2027.

Road construction projects continue

Breaking down the biggest construction projects for 2026

Earlier this winter, eastbound traffic along I-696 moved to the newly-constructed westbound lanes, and construction on the eastbound sound will continue through the fall of 2026.

There are plenty of other construction projects in the area. They include:



Both directions of I-94 between I-275 and Michigan Ave. - $350 million project from 2026-2029

Michigan Ave. in Corktown between Cass Ave. and I-96

WB/EB M-14/I-96 from Newburgh to Sheldon

WB I-696 closed through November 2026 between M-10 and I75

Future of data centers

Google Earth Proposed data centers

Near the end of 2025, it seemed that nearly every day featured a story about a proposed data center somewhere in metro Detroit. As the AI industry continues to grow, nearly a dozen data centers have been proposed across the area.

We have a full page dedicated to our coverage of data centers in the area, as we look into the issues and raise the voices of those who are for and against the developments.

Earlier this month, protestors gathered at the Michigan Capitol to protest the data centers.

Watch below: MPSC approves DTE contract for Saline Township data center project

MPSC approves DTE contract for Saline Township data center project

Two emotions were at the forefront of the protest — fear and worry — because the residents who live in the impacted communities say their quality of life is at the mercy of their local government.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the tax incentive legislation making Michigan attractive to tech companies. Republican state Rep. James DeSana voted against the tax breaks. In fact, he introduced legislation to repeal data center tax incentives.

There has been bipartisan pushback against the data centers.

"I could not even imagine living in Saline or Dundee or Frenchtown Township and finding out that I'm going to have a data center next to me. There goes my house value. It's gone," DeSana told the audience.

"I'm not only here to talk about data centers. This is setting a precedent for companies to think that they can come into Michigan and do what they want to do," Democratic state Rep. Morgan Foreman told the crowd.

The future of Detroit sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal wins second straight AL Cy Young award

Well, we found out on Christmas that the Detroit Lions won't make the playoffs in 2026, and with their final game on Sunday, Jan. 4, all eyes turn toward free agency and the NFL Draft as the team looks to add players in a few different areas where they struggled this season.

For the first time in a while, it seems all eyes will be on the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings. As of Dec. 28, the Pistons are in first place in the Eastern Conference and have been dominating most of their games this season.

As for the Red Wings, they're in a very tight Atlantic Division, but nearly halfway through the season, they're still atop the Atlantic Division and in second place in the Eastern Conference after a Saturday night loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit also may have a Norris Trophy candidate in Moritz Seider, who has proven to be one of the best defensemen in the league.

With the Detroit Tigers, everyone is focused on a potential contract extension or trade for back-to-back AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. 2026 is the last year of his deal, and it's not clear whether the Tigers will re-sign him to a mega contract or send him to another team.

Finally, with Detroit City FC, the team began construction earlier this month on a new stadium in Corktown at the former site of the Southwest Detroit Hospital. Coach Danny Dichio also signed a new two-year contract, and the team is bringing back Maxi Rodriguez.