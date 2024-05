Here are the celebrity guests coming to Motor City Comic Con this weekend

(WXYZ) — Motor City Comic Con is returning to metro Detroit this weekend and it's taking place May 17-19 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Tickets for the show are $30 for Friday, $45 for Saturday and $40 on Sunday, or adults can pay $90 for a weekend pass.

Kids weekend passes are $20 or just $10 per day.

The event is bringing dozens of celebrities to metro Detroit with both autograph and photo ops.

Check out the list below.