Here are the concerts coming to Pine Knob Music Theatre this spring & summer

(WXYZ) — We're just two months from the first scheduled show at Pine Knob Music Theatre, and the return of outdoor concerts also means the return of warmer weather and fun outside.
There are dozens of concerts scheduled from May through September at Pine Knob, with more expected to be added as more tours are announced.
Below you'll find a list of the concerts scheduled at Pine Knob in 2023.
May 20 – 99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Tim McGraw, Chris Janson and Kassi Ashton
June 2 – Dierks Bentley with Jordan Davis and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
June 13 – The Cure with Twilight Sad
June 14 – Matchbox Twenty with Matt Nathanson
June 16 – Billy Strings
June 18 – Weezer with Modest Mouse & Momma
June 23 – Eric Church with Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Stripes
June 25 – TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kinsgton
June 27 – Dave Matthews Band
June 29 – Santana
July 2 – Anita Baker with special gust Babyfac3
July 6 – Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds & Garbage with Metric
July 13 – Bret Michaels, Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship, Steve Augeri and Mark McGrath
July 19 – Big Time Rush with special gust Max and Jax
July 22 – Barenaked Ladies with Five For Fighting and Del Amitri
July 23 – Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa with special guest Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama
July 27 – Sam Hunt with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose
July 29 – Fall Out Boy with special gusts Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & the Serpent and Games We Play
Aug. 2 – Gov't Mule
Aug. 5 – Kidz Bop
Aug. 12 – Steve Miller Band
Aug. 13 – Nickelback with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross
Aug. 14 – Ghost with special guest Amon Amarth
Aug. 17 – Jelly Roll with special guests Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings and Josh Adam Meyers
Aug. 23 – The Offspring with special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan
Aug. 25 – The Lumineers with special guest James Bay
Aug. 26 – Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Tip with special guest Uncle Kracker
Aug. 29 – Arctic Monkeys with special guest Fontaines D.C.
Aug. 30 – Foreigner with special guest Loverboy
Sept. 1 – Disturbed with special guests Breaking Benjamin and JINJER
Sept. 2 – Beck & Phoenix
Sept. 3 – Pentatonix with special guest Lauren Alaina
Sept. 5 – Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
Sept. 8 – Jason Aldean with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver
Ford Field will also be filled with massive concerts this spring and summer.
It kicks off with Luke Combs on April 22, followed by two Taylor Swift shoes on June 9-10, two Morgan Wallen shows on June 29-30, Ed Sheeran on July 15 and Beyoncé on July 26.