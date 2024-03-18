Here are the concerts & events coming to Little Caesars Arena in 2024

Little Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit is playing host to some of the biggest names in entertainment in 2024.
Below is a list of the concerts and events coming to the arena in 2024.
(The list will be updated weekly)
- March 23 - Olivia Rodrigo
- March 29-31 - NCAA Men's Sweet 16 and Elite 8
- April 4 - Kane Brown
- April 6 - Bad Bunny
- April 12 - WWE Friday Night Smackdown
- April 14 - Andrea Bocelli
- April 20 - Niki Minaj
- May 14 - NF
- May 21 - Heart
- May 29 - Lauren Daigle
- June 1 - Peso Pluma
- June 5 - Chris Brown
- June 14 - Melanie Martinez
- June 30 - AJR
- July 27 - Kid Cudi
- July 31 - Jennifer Lopez
- August 1 - Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake
- August 12 - Blink-182
- August 23 - Incubus
- September 12-13 - Usher
- October 9 - Jeff Lynne's ELO
- October 14-15 - P!NK
- October 25 - Justin Timberlake
- November 3 - Gold Over America Tour with Simone Biles
- November 20 - Creed