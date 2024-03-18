Watch Now
Here are the concerts & events coming to Little Caesars Arena in 2024

Posted at 10:51 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 10:57:22-04

Little Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit is playing host to some of the biggest names in entertainment in 2024.

Below is a list of the concerts and events coming to the arena in 2024.

(The list will be updated weekly)

  • March 23 - Olivia Rodrigo
  • March 29-31 - NCAA Men's Sweet 16 and Elite 8
  • April 4 - Kane Brown
  • April 6 - Bad Bunny
  • April 12 - WWE Friday Night Smackdown
  • April 14 - Andrea Bocelli
  • April 20 - Niki Minaj
  • May 14 - NF
  • May 21 - Heart
  • May 29 - Lauren Daigle
  • June 1 - Peso Pluma
  • June 5 - Chris Brown
  • June 14 - Melanie Martinez
  • June 30 - AJR
  • July 27 - Kid Cudi
  • July 31 - Jennifer Lopez
  • August 1 - Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake
  • August 12 - Blink-182
  • August 23 - Incubus
  • September 12-13 - Usher
  • October 9 - Jeff Lynne's ELO
  • October 14-15 - P!NK
  • October 25 - Justin Timberlake
  • November 3 - Gold Over America Tour with Simone Biles
  • November 20 - Creed
