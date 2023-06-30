Here are the groups getting from $946M in grants in the Michigan budget

Michigan lawmakers approved an $82 budget centering on education, infrastructure and more earlier this week.
It's the highest-ever budget passed in the state, and includes more than $946 million in grants for a variety of projects under the Department of Labor and Economic Growth and Department of Transportation.
In the budget, it is broken down by community enhancement, economic development, healthcare, housing, public infrastructure, public safety, workforce development and critical infrastructure.
Below you'll see each project/organization and how much it is getting.
Community Enhancement Grants ($122,220,000)
- Statewide YMCA grants - $12,000,000
- Ferris State Museum - $5,000,000
- All of the Above Lansing - $500,000
- Mikey23Foundation - $500,000
- Conductive Learning Center - $500,000
- Eviction Right to Counsel - $2,500,000
- 100K ideas, Flint - $500,000
- Detroit Horse Power - $1,000,000
- Roseville Optimists Club - $100,000
- KNAC-non-profit - $250,000
- Discover U - $1,000,000
- Housing Co-op - $1,00,000
- Williamston Theater - $250,000
- Detroit Historical Society - $4,00,000
- Livingston Arts Council - $2,00,000
- Refugee and Immigrant Community Center - $500,000
- Ann Arbor Solar - $5,000,000
- Yemeni Foundation - $500,000
- Warren Parks and Recreation - $1,500,000
- Berkley - $380,000
- Freedom River Veteran Recreational Center - $5,000,000
- Police Athletic League Renovations and Additions - $3,000,000
- Symphony Grant Program - $3,000,000
- Vista Theatre Restoration - Negaunee - $3,000,000
- Eaton Rapids Teen Center - $3,000,000
- Livingston County Catholic Charities - $2,000,000
- Farwell Recreation Center - $2,000,000
- Holocaust Center - Farmington $2,000,000
- Making it Happen Foundation Entertainment Skilled Trades Program $2,000,000
- Grand Rapids Ballet - $1,800,000
- Kingman Museum Structural Repairs - Battle Creek - $1,700,000
- The Diatribe Community Space Capital Investment - $3,500,000
- Charles H. Wright Museum - $4,000,000
- Junior Achievement - Grand Rapids and Detroit - $2,000,000
- Forestbrooke Pool Renovation - Ann Arbor - $1,200,000
- Blandford Nature Center - Kent County - $1,500,000
- Detroit Opera House - $1,000,000
- Girl Scouts of Southeast Michigan - $1,000,000
- Grand Rapids Public Museum - $1,000,000
- Oak Park Event Center - $2,000,000
- Leelanau Early Childhood Development Commission - $800,000
- Empowerment Plan Detroit - Homeless Workforce Training Program - $700,000
- L!FE Leaders Workforce Development Program - $500,000
- Recreation Center - Ferndale - $500,000
- Bohm Theatre - Albion - $500,000
- The Children's Center - Youth Crisis Care/Crisis to Connection Programming - $500,000
- MML Foundation Michigan City and State Diplomacy Envoy and Task Force - $500,000
- Michigan Fitness Foundation Farm-to-Family - $500,000
- Sound Mind Sound Body Youth Mentoring Program - $400,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Flint Mental Health Services - $300,000
- Development Centers - Mental Health, Early Childhood Learning, and Employment Training - $250,000
- Crown Boxing Gym Upgrades - $250,000
- Save the Flags - $200,000
- Ingham County Sustainability Action Plan $200,000
- Ele's Place Infrastructure - $150,000
- Detroit Blight Busters - Kids Camp Facility Construction - $100,000
- Jackson County Fair Upgrades - $40,000
- Holly Municipal Landfill Security Upgrades - $100,000
- Fisher Building Redevelopment - $5,000,000
- West Michigan Hispanic Chamber Capital Improvements - $5,000,000
- Commerce Charter Township Nonmotorized Connectivity Trail - $1,000,000
- Portage Farmer's Market Outdoor Market Space - $1,750,000
- Iron Belle Trail Expansion - Van Buren Charter Township - $1,800,000
- Henry Ford Museum Roof Infrastructure - $4,000,000
- Special Olympics Center - Grand Rapids - $5,000,000
- Canton Charter Township - Youth Center - $2,000,000
- Saginaw Redevelopment - $5,000,000
- The Greening of Detroit Operational Support and Green Infrastructure Projects - $500,000
Economic Development Grants ($66,240,000)
- Detroit Flood Prevention - $240,000
- Invest Detroit Grant - $500,000
- Vanguard Community Development - $2,500,000
- Adrian Workforce Development Center - $10,000,000
- Education System Study - $500,000
- Midtown Cultural Center Planning Initiative - $12,000,000
- Lee Plaza Detroit - $6,000,000
- Fisher Body Plant Redevelopment - $5,000,000
- Lansing Center - $5,000,000
- Marygrove Development - $10,000,000
- North American International Auto Show - $8,000,000
- Redevelopment of Shopping Center - Sterling Heights - $3,000,000
- National Guard Conference - $2,000,000
- Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Michigan Building Renovations - $1,500,000
Healthcare Grants ($91,100,000)
- Post-Secondary Education for Foster Care Youth - $500,000
- Redford Wellness Center - $2,000,000
- Hamilton FQHC - $1,500,000
- Health and Social Services Disparity Grants - $10,000,000
- Lansing Warming Center - $800,000
- Lansing Prevention and Treatment Services - $6,000,000
- Henry Ford Health Center - $20,000,000
- Detroit Firefighter Health Care Support - $10,000,000
- Saginaw Economic Development Medical Center - $30,300,000
- DMC Children's Hospital - COVID Relief and Recovery Support - $5,000,000
- Mobile Healthcare Cardiac Imaging - Corazon - $5,000,000
Housing Grants ($39,250,000)
- Siren Shelter - $500,000
- Mount Clemens Housing Project - $5,000,000
- Muskegon Shaw-Walker Housing Development - $18,000,000
- Southfield Affordable Housing Development - $5,000,000
- Grandmont Rosedale Mixed Use Development - $1,000,000
- Detroit Blight Busters - Tiny House Construction - $450,000
- Traverse City Affordable Housing Programming - $300,000
- Pope Francis Center Housing Project - $7,000,000
- Detroit Blight Busters - Orchard Village Apartments - $1,000,000
- Ann Arbor Housing Commission Renovations - $800,000
- Ypsilanti Housing Commission Construction - $200,000
Public Infrastructure Grants ($234,420,000)
- Allen Park Utility Line Burial - $500,000
- City of Pontiac - $5,000,000
- Midland Water Infrastructure - $15,000,000
- Huntington Woods Safe Streets Grant - $100,000
- North Rosedale Community House - $1,100,000
- Clinton County, Dewitt Road Projects - $3,500,000
- Alpena Port Expansion - $1,900,000
- Barryton Village Dam Repairs - $700,000
- Grand Haven Environment Mitigation - $2,500,000
- Paw Paw Water Dam - $1,100,000
- Lansing Community Pool - $1,200,000
- Keego Harbor Water Infrastructure - $100,000
- MLK Community Lodge - $6,000,000
- Downriver Community Conference Refiliency - $2,000,000
- Handy Park Improvements - $750,000
- Warner Mansion - $1,000,000
- Jefferson Chalmers Flooding - $1,000,000
- Taylor Heritage Park - $500,000
- Marriott Park - Renaissance of Hope - $1,000,000
- Harsen's Island Water Infrastructure - $2,000,000
- Lansing Riverfront - $1,700,000
- City of Pontiac Downtown Project - $50,000,000
- Jackson CAA Weatherization - $500,000
- Village of Brooklyn Park Infrastructure - $250,000
- Village of Grass Lake Pedestrian Crossing - $300,000
- Centerline Parks and Recreation Infrastructure - $1,250,000
- Shelby Township Parks - $780,000
- Benzie County Emergency Tower Improvements - $2,200,000
- Yale School Street Crossing - $300,000
- Grand Rapids Children's Museum - $ 5,000,000
- Garden City Hospital flooding - $5,000,000
- Pleasant Ridge Water Infrastructure - $1,800,000
- Broadway Ave. - Muskegon Heights - $6,000,000
- City of Wyoming Infrastructure Project - $20,000,000
- John Ball Zoo - $14,000,000
- Lake St. Clair Metropark Marina Renovations - $5,000,000
- Jackson County Bridge Repair - $4,000,000
- Linden Mills Restoration - $4,000,000
- Southfield Local Road Repair - $4,000,000
- Cascade Charter Township Urban/Suburban Recreational Pathway Interlink Project - $3,500,000
- Detroit Zoo Infrastructure - $3,000,000
- Texas Township Flooding Infrastructure Project - $2,200,000
- Muskegon Airport Roof Replacement - $1,900,000
- Hackley Administration Building Preservation - Muskegon - $1,000,000
- Inclusive Playground - Clinton Charter Township - $1,000,000
- Utica - Pioneer Park Pavilion and Pedestrian Bridge - $1,000,000
- Sterling Heights Recreational Grant - $1,000,000
- Troy Cricket Field - $900,000
- Genesee County Dam Gate Repairs - $750,000
- Royal Oak Parking Structure - $600,000
- Sullivan Historic Baseball Field Restoration and Revitalization - Grand Rapids - $1,050,000
- Willow Beach Road - Keego Harbor - $500,000
- River Rouge Infrastructure and Environmental Cleanup - $500,000
- Lincoln Charter Township Sidewalks and Paths - $400,000
- Dimondale Village Hall - $750,000
- Glassman Park Disc Golf Course - New Buffalo - $200,000
- Harper Woods Pocket Park - $200,000
- Plymouth - Kellogg Park Bandshell Replacement - $200,000
- St. Joseph - Shoreline Softening Coastal Management - $200,000
- Novi Parks Splash Pad - $200,000
- Hazel Park Library Meeting Pods - $100,000
- Northville Maybury Park Facilities Upgrades - $80,000
- Sand Lake Water Infrastructure - $410,000
- Gratiot County Road Repairs - $5,000,000
- Greektown Corridor Development - $20,000,000
- Burma Center Parking Capital Improvements - Battle Creek - $750,000
- Economic Development Site Readiness Project - 5 Mile Road - Wayne County - $10,000,000
- City of Portland Wastewater Treatment Repairs - $3,000,000
- Ann Arbor Parks Splash Pads - $1,000,000
Public Safety Grants ($176,400,00)
- Delhi Fire Station - $7,500,000
- Farmington Hills Emergency System Upgrade - $3,000,000
- Farmington Fire Station Renovation - $750,000
- Ecorse Fire Truck - $500,000
- Garden City Fire Station - $800,000
- Bloomfield Hills Community Safety - $15,000,000
- Dearborn Heights Fire Station - $10,000,000
- Macomb County Jail - $40,000,000
- Grand Rapids Fire Stations - $35,000,000
- Jail Diversion Fund - $2,500,000
- Canton Charter Township Fire Station Construction Project - $7,000,000
- Dearborn Fire Station Upgrades - $5,000,000
- Westland Fire Station and EMT Equipment - $7,000,000
- Olivet Fire Department - $1,000,000
- Mount Clemens Fire Truck - $500,000
- Eaton County Sheriff Equipment - $900,000
- Berrien County Jail Study - $200,000
- Chocolay Township SCBA Fire Equipment - $150,000
- City of Plymouth Police Vehicle - $50,000
- Freeway Cameras for Public Safety - $30,000,000
- Washtenaw Court Security Infrastructure Improvements - $5,000,000
- Traverse City Ladder Truck - $1,800,000
- Flint Police Department - $2,750,000
Workforce Development Grants ($35,000,000)
- AFL-CIO Workforce Development Institute $5,000,000
- GST Michigan Works! - $2,500,000
- Cyber Security Program - $1,000,000
- Kent County Healthcare Services - $1,000,000
- Senior Housing and Childcare - $1,000,000
- Lansing School Building Rehabilitation (Walter French) - $2,500,000
- St. Clair Housing Services - $1,000,000
- Henry Ford College Student Success Center - $10,000,000
- Mid-Michigan College Advanced Manufacturing/Skilled Trades Center - $2,500,000
- Michigan Minority Supplier Council - $2,500,000
- Calvin University Partnership - $1,000,000
- Global Michigan Talent Initiative - $5,000,000
Critical Infrastructure
- Local disaster relief fund - $5 million
- Rail grade separation "highest priority" - $10 million
- Mack Ave. Corridor Improvement Plan - $1 million
- Doc and port rehabilitation in Sault Ste. Marie - $5 million
- MDOT for design and build soundwalls in Troy - $10 million
- Martin Luther King bridge replacement/rehab - $100,000
- Miss Dig - $500,000 for utility mapping, $500,000 for education and training
- County road association software - $100 million
- reconstruction of roads and sidewalks in Canton Township - $5 million
- White Lake Road in Livingston County - $1.44 million
- Allen Park road construction - $1.6 million
- Lincoln Park road construction - $1.4 million
- Baraga County transportation facility - $3 million
- Hamtramck sidewalk and alley repairs - $260,000
- Capital Region Airport roadway improvements - $9.4 million
- Rail grade separation project (Van Horn & Fort in Trenton) - $5 million
- Bay County road reconstruction - $10 million
- Clinton County road reconstruction - $10 million
- Construction of US-131 Business loop interchange in Kalamazoo - $20 million
- Movable bridge - Grosse Ile - $20 million
- Denton Road Bridge in Belleville - $10 million
- Battle Creek Unlimited Drone Park - $7 million
- Great Lakes Marine Office within MDOT - $5 million
- U-M Hospital capital costs of air ambulance fleet - $5 million
- Rails to Trails project in Shiawassee County - $4.4 million