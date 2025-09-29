Here are the Halloween pop-up bars in metro Detroit for 2025

(WXYZ) — Spooky season is nearly upon us, and with Halloween approaching, many bars across metro Detroit are transforming.

Every year, several bars in the area switch up the menu and themes for different holidays, including Halloween, Christmas and much more.

Check out a list of the bars in metro Detroit that are offering spooky decor and cocktails below.

Black Lagoon at The Skip

Black Lagoon returns this year at The Skip, the bar in The Belt alley in Downtown Detroit. This is the fifth year that Black Lagoon will take over bars across America for October.

It launches on Oct. 1 and will run through Nov. 2 at The Skip, and it will include haunted house-inspired decorations and spooky cocktails.

Some of those cocktails include Midnight Forever, described as "a savory vodka sour as black as your soul," and Widow Maker, an "eerie tipple that will haunt your nightmares."

You can make reservations here.

Nightmare on Bagley in Detroit

Returning once again in 2025, In-Laws Hospitality's Nightmare on Bagley opened last week in Southwest Detroit.

The Halloween-themed bar at 2545 Bagley has seasonally-inspired drinks and is open at 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Iron Gate in Wyandotte

This year's Fall theme at Iron Gate – a cocktail bar right in Downtown Wyandotte – is for Harry Potter fans. The Wizard pop-up at Iron Gate features drinks from Harry Potter.

The bar has Butter Beer, and other drinks including Unicorn Blood, Whining Myrtle, Dark Arts, Basilisk Breath and more.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made on their website. Bar and patio seating is first-come-first-serve. Iron Gate is open every day, and has food menus until 10 p.m. each night, and late-night food menus on Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Weiss Distilling Co. in Clawson

Halloweiss IV is back at Weiss Distilling Co. in Clawson. It's open Tuesday through Saturday and reservations are encouraged.

Weiss has a variety of drinks with their spirits, including the Scream Saver, Pumpkin King, Interview with a Vampire, Witch of Delray and more.

Detroit City Distillery in Detroit

While there hasn't been word on whether Detroit City Distillery's tasting room in Eastern Market will go with a Halloween theme, their new spot, 100 Proof, will have several fall events. It includes a Fall Yoga Sip & Shop on Sunday, Oct. 12 and a Detroit City Distillery Fall Fair on Saturday, Oct. 18. Plus, on Halloween, they're offering a special blend-your-own bourbon experience.

Spookeasy Pop-up Bar at the Royal Park Hotel

The bar inside the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester transforms into "a world of dim lighting, cobwebs, and spiders, where floating candles cast a ghostly glow over rich hues and delicate black lace."

Seating is first-come, first-serve, and the menu includes spooky light bites, classic cocktails and more.

If you know of any other bars that weren't mentioned, please email max.white@wxyz.com