Here are the holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, UPS and FedEx

(WXYZ) — More and more people are doing their holiday shopping earlier this year due to supply chain issues, and that means you may be mailing packages you bought months earlier.

It's never too early to prepare, and the major shipping companies have already released their holiday shipping dates for the United States.

Check them out below.

U.S. Postal Service

USPS Retail Ground - Dec. 15

First-Class Mail - Dec. 17

Priority Mail - Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 23

UPS

UPS Ground shipping - Click here for details

UPS 3-day Select - Dec. 21

UPS 2nd Day Air - Dec. 22

UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 23

The company will also have normal pickup and delivery service from Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23. There will be normal delivery service on Friday, Dec. 24, but pickup service only for Air and International Air if it was prearranged by Dec. 21.

FedEx

FedEx Ground - Dec. 15

FedEx Home Delivery - Dec. 15

FedEx Ground Economy - Dec. 9

FedEx Same-Day - Dec. 24

2-Day & 2-Day AM - Dec. 23

FedEx Express Saver - Dec. 21

FedEx 1-Day Freight - Dec. 23

FedEx 2-Day Freight - Dec. 22

FedEx 3-Day Freight - Dec. 21