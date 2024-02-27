Here are the invasive species in Michigan to look out for & how to report them

This week marks National Invasive Species Awareness Week, an international event aimed at raising awareness about invasive species in our environments.

It takes place annually from Feb. 26 through March 3, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is encouraging all Michiganders to do their part to prevent the spread of invasive species.

Invasive species are plants, animals, insects and pathogens not native to an area, and they can cause serious harm to the envirionment, economy, agriculture or even the public health.

National Invasive Species Awareness Week is an international annual event held February 26 through March 3, 2024, looking to raise awareness about invasive species, the threat they pose, and what can do together to prevent their spread. In support of NISAW, [lnks.gd] the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is encouraging all Michiganders to do their part to prevent the spread of invasive species.

“Our department works tirelessly to prevent the spread of these pests, but getting everyone involved in prevention and detection is key to the fight against invasive species,” said Steve Carlson, MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division Director.

Carlson said that each year, invasive species destroy up to 40% of food crops around the world.

In Michigan, there are dozens of invasive species. Some of the major ones the state has seen recently when it comes to plants and animals are the spotted lanternfly – which sucks sap from the stems and leaves of orchard trees and other plants; didymo – which alters habitate and food sources for fish; beach leaf disease, which can kill beech trees; and hemlock wooly adelgid, which secrete white wax as they feed on hemlock shoots and branches, which can kill the tree.

If you suspect you have found an invasive species, use profiles on the state's website to identify it and find the appropriate way to report it.

Michigan's invasive species break down to these species profiles



Birds

Crustaceans

Diseases

Fish

Insects

Mammals

Mollusks

Plants

Worms

Here are some ways to help limit the spread of invasive species, according to the MDARD.