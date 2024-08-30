Here are the Labor Day events happening across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Labor Day is here and while many people may be traveling, several others will be staying home and hanging out, checking out the many events in metro Detroit.

Below you'll find the different Labor Day events across metro Detroit.

Soaring Eagle Arts Beats & Eats

Arts, Beats and Eats returns to Downtown Royal Oak for Labor Day weekend. It'll be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

Tickets cost $12 after 5 p.m. on Friday and admission is free before 5 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, it's $10 before 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m.

The festival will have live music throughout the day with headliners at night, hundreds of artists, dozens of restaurants and more.

Learn more on the Arts Beats & Eats website.

Detroit Jazz Festival

The Detroit Jazz Festival returns Labor Day weekend to Downtown Detroit and it's free to attend for everyone.

There will be live music throughout the weekend all day long across three stages. Those stages are in Cadillac Square and Hart Plaza.

There will also be food and drink available for purchase.

Michigan State Fair

The Michigan State Fai kicked off on Thursday and runs through Labor Day at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

It will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

Admission is $10 and includes admission to the fair only. You can get an ultimate admission for $42 that includes unlimited carnival rides and circus performances.

Romeo Peach Festival

The 93rd annual Romeo Peach Festival takes place all weekend and Monday throughout Romeo.

There will be craft shows, art for sale, a carival, Papa Joe's Gourmet Pavilion, beer tent, live music, car cruise, car show and more.

Learn more on their website.

Hamtramck Labor Day Festival

The 44th annual Hamtramck Labor Day festival will take place Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

The event will include live music, food,d rinks, carnival rices, canoe races and much more.

For a full schedule, visit their website.