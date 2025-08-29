Here are the Labor Day & fall events across metro Detroit for 2025

(WXYZ) — Labor Day weekend is here as the temperatures begin to ebb and the leaves begin to turn, indicating fall has arrived. So it's time to take part in some traditional fall events. Here's a list of them.

Aug 29-31

Novi: Aug 28-Sept 1 - Michigan State Fair

Romeo: Aug 28-Sept 1 – Romeo Peach Festival

Downtown Detroit: Aug 29-Sept 1 – Detroit Jazz Festival

Hamtramck: Aug 30-Sept. 1 – Hamtramck Labor Day Festival

Saline: Aug 27-31 – Saline Community Fair

Royal Oak: Aug 29-Sept 1 – Arts, Beats, & Eats

New Baltimore: Aug 30-31 – Art on the Bay

Redford: Aug 30 – Broadway Prom (Redford Theatre)

Port Huron: Aug 30 – The Past of Port Huron Trolley Tour

Sept 5-7

Cass Corridor: Sept 6 – Dally in the Alley

Melvindale: Sept. 6 – Melvindale 100 Year Celebration

Plymouth: Sept. 5-7 – Plymouth Fall Festival

River Rouge: Sept 5-7 – River Rouge Days

Holly: Sept 6-7 HollyDays Festival

Oak Park: Sept 7 – Dog Day at the Pool

Shelby Twp: Sept 7 – Soggy Doggy Day

Brighton: Sept 5-6 – Brighton Smokin’ Rock-N-Blues Festival

Port Huron: Sept. 6 – Boat the Blue Antique & Classic Boat Show

St. Clair: Sept 7 – St. Clair Rotary Turtle Race

It's also cider mill season.

Below you'll find the opening dates for cider mills throughout metro Detroit. If you have a cider mill you'd like us to add, email the information to webteam@wxyz.com.

Yate's Cider Mill

1950 E. Avon Rd. in Rochester Hills

Open now

Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill

17985 Armada Center Rd. in Armada

Open now

Blake's Lyon Township

51475 Silver Lake Rd. in South Lyon

Open now

Franklin Cider Mill

7450 Franklin Rd. in Franklin

Opens Saturday, Aug. 30

Long Family Orchards

1540 E. Commerce Rd. in Commerce Township

Open now

Parmenter's

714 Base Line Rd. in Northville

Opens Saturday, Aug. 23

Plymouth Orchards & Cider Mill

10685 Warren Rd. in Plymouth

Opens Saturday, Aug. 30

Spicer Orchards

10411 Clyde Rd. in Fenton

Open now

Stony Creek Orchard & Cider

2961 32 Mile Rd. in Bruce Township

Opens tentatively Friday, Sept. 12

Wiard's Orchards

5565 Merritt in Ypsilanti

Store opens Sept. 2

Westview Orchards

65075 Van Dyke in Washington Township

Open now

Apple Charlies

38035 S. Huron Rd. in New Boston

Open now

Pankiewicz Cider Mill

10387 Lindsey Rd. in Casco

Open now

Three Cedars Farm

7897 Six Mile Rd. in Northville

Opens Friday, Aug. 29

Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill

1479 Ranch Rd in Holly

Open now

Miller's Big Red Orchard

4900 32 Mile Rd. in Washington Twp.

Open now, market opens Sept. 4