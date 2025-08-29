Here are the Labor Day & fall events across metro Detroit for 2025

(WXYZ) — Labor Day weekend is here as the temperatures begin to ebb and the leaves begin to turn, indicating fall has arrived. So it's time to take part in some traditional fall events. Here's a list of them.
Aug 29-31
Novi: Aug 28-Sept 1 - Michigan State Fair
Romeo: Aug 28-Sept 1 – Romeo Peach Festival
Downtown Detroit: Aug 29-Sept 1 – Detroit Jazz Festival
Hamtramck: Aug 30-Sept. 1 – Hamtramck Labor Day Festival
Saline: Aug 27-31 – Saline Community Fair
Royal Oak: Aug 29-Sept 1 – Arts, Beats, & Eats
New Baltimore: Aug 30-31 – Art on the Bay
Redford: Aug 30 – Broadway Prom (Redford Theatre)
Port Huron: Aug 30 – The Past of Port Huron Trolley Tour
Sept 5-7
Cass Corridor: Sept 6 – Dally in the Alley
Melvindale: Sept. 6 – Melvindale 100 Year Celebration
Plymouth: Sept. 5-7 – Plymouth Fall Festival
River Rouge: Sept 5-7 – River Rouge Days
Holly: Sept 6-7 HollyDays Festival
Oak Park: Sept 7 – Dog Day at the Pool
Shelby Twp: Sept 7 – Soggy Doggy Day
Brighton: Sept 5-6 – Brighton Smokin’ Rock-N-Blues Festival
Port Huron: Sept. 6 – Boat the Blue Antique & Classic Boat Show
St. Clair: Sept 7 – St. Clair Rotary Turtle Race
It's also cider mill season.
Below you'll find the opening dates for cider mills throughout metro Detroit. If you have a cider mill you'd like us to add, email the information to webteam@wxyz.com.
Yate's Cider Mill
1950 E. Avon Rd. in Rochester Hills
Open now
Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill
17985 Armada Center Rd. in Armada
Open now
Blake's Lyon Township
51475 Silver Lake Rd. in South Lyon
Open now
Franklin Cider Mill
7450 Franklin Rd. in Franklin
Opens Saturday, Aug. 30
Long Family Orchards
1540 E. Commerce Rd. in Commerce Township
Open now
Parmenter's
714 Base Line Rd. in Northville
Opens Saturday, Aug. 23
Plymouth Orchards & Cider Mill
10685 Warren Rd. in Plymouth
Opens Saturday, Aug. 30
Spicer Orchards
10411 Clyde Rd. in Fenton
Open now
Stony Creek Orchard & Cider
2961 32 Mile Rd. in Bruce Township
Opens tentatively Friday, Sept. 12
Wiard's Orchards
5565 Merritt in Ypsilanti
Store opens Sept. 2
Westview Orchards
65075 Van Dyke in Washington Township
Open now
Apple Charlies
38035 S. Huron Rd. in New Boston
Open now
Pankiewicz Cider Mill
10387 Lindsey Rd. in Casco
Open now
Three Cedars Farm
7897 Six Mile Rd. in Northville
Opens Friday, Aug. 29
Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill
1479 Ranch Rd in Holly
Open now
Miller's Big Red Orchard
4900 32 Mile Rd. in Washington Twp.
Open now, market opens Sept. 4