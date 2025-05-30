Here are the summer events across metro Detroit for 2025

Summer is in full swing and that means the big summer events are returning to metro Detroit.

Check out a list of summer events by date across metro Detroit below.

June 6-8

Downtown Detroit: June 7-8 – Detroit Motor City Pride

Imlay City: June 6-8 – The Original Michigan Lavender Festival

Livonia: June 6-7 – Motor City Irish Fest

Downtown Ann Arbor: June 7 – Ann Arbor African American Festival

Dearborn Heights: June 4-8 – Summer Fest

Lake Orion: June 7-8 – Canterbury Village Medieval Faire

New Hudson: June 7-8 – Lyon Township International Kite Festival

Flat Rock: June 7 – Save the Dam Jam at Huron Park

Melvindale: June 5-8 – Melvindale Days Festival

Southgate: June 6-7 – Southgate Heritage Days

Taylor: June 8 – Colonial Days

Wyandotte: June 7 – Skip Clack Fishing Derby

Auburn Hills: June 7 - Paddlepalooza

Auburn Hills: June 8 – River Day & Fishing Derby

Clarkston: June 6 – Splash into Summer at Deer Lake Beach

Farmington: June 7-8 – Art on the Grand

Ferndale: June 7 - Geary Park Skate Jam

Holly: June 7 – Art in the Alley

Oak Park: June 7 – Family Fun Fest

Oxford: June 5-8 – Seymour Celebration

Springfield Twp: June 8 – Fishing Derby

Harrison Twp: June 8 – Fishing Derby

Mount Clemens: June 6-7 – Bud Light Classic Car Show

New Haven: June 7 – River Day/Flower Day

St. Clair Shores: June 7 – Junefest

Shelby Twp: June 7 - Packards & Pints 2025 – Beer, wine, cocktails, & cars

Ypsilanti: June 6 – Ypsi Pride 2025

Hartland: June 7-8 – Hartland Polo Classic

Milan: June 7 – Milan Mi Pride Parade

Port Huron: June 6-8 – Art on the River

Port Huron: June 7 – Sturgeon Fest

June 13-15

Commerce Twp: June 14 – Bicentennial Celebration

Troy: June 14 – Troy’s 70th Birthday Celebration

Redford: June 12-15 – Redford Community Festival

Erie: June 13-15 – River Raisin Renaissance Festival

St. Clair Shores: June 14-15 – Michigan Fantasy Festival

Canton: June 12-14 – Liberty Fest

Riverview: June 12-14 – Riverview Summerfest

Madison Heights: June 14 – Juneteenth Celebration

Chelsea: June 14-15 – Chelsea Painters Art Fair

Northville: June 13-15 – Northville Art House Art Market

Redford Twp: June 12-15 – Community Festival (Bell Creek Park)

Auburn Hills: June 13 – Beach Bash at Riverside park

Berkley: June 14 – Berkley Art Bash

Beverly Hills: June 14 – Disc Golf Open House at Beverly Park

Lathrup Village: June 14 – Lathrup Village Garden Tour

Ortonville: June 13 – Downtown Ortonville Summer Kick-Off

Pontiac: June 15 – Father/Son BBQ (Downtown)

Mount Clemens: June 14 – Urban Street Fair

Roseville: June 14 – Rosefest

Ann Arbor: June 13-29 – Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Hamburg Twp: June 11-15 – Family Fun Fest

Monroe: June 15 – Monroe Hamfest & Computer Show

Algonac: June 14 – St. Clair Waterfront Festival

June 20-22

Downtown New Baltimore: June 18-22 – Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival

New Haven: June 22 – Fun Foods Friends Festival

Canton: June 20- Summer Palooza

Detroit: June 20-21 – Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit Freedom Weekend

Ypsilanti: June 20-22 – Thunder over Michigan Air Show

Troy: June 20-22 – Opa! Fest

Grosse Pointe: June 21 – Grosse Pointe Pride

Auburn Hills: Jun 20-21 – SummerFest

Berkley: June 22 – Berkley Pride Block Party

Keego Harbor: June 20 – Block Party at Rose Sortor Park

Lake Orion: June 19-22 – Lake Orion Jubilee

Rochester: June 21 - Makers’ Market

Royal Oak: June 21-22 – Royal Oak Live! (jazz/r&b/funk)

Wolverine Lake: June 21 – Dog Show

Lenox Twp: June 22 – Fun Foods Friends Festival

Romeo: June 21 – Romeo Vintage Fest

Shelby Twp: June 20-21 – Summer Fest

Warren: June 21 – Shop Small Mix & Mingle “Summer Rain’ vendor and craft show

Downtown Ypsilanti: June 20-22 – Juneteenth Celebration

Brighton: June 22-24 – Brighton Street Art Fair

June 27-29

Belleville: June 28-29 Lake Fest Market in Downtown Belleville

Howell: June 27-29 – Michigan Challenge Balloonfest

Clarkston: June 28 – Independence Fest

Pontiac: June 29 – Cars Under the Stars at M1 Concourse

Ecorse: June 28-July 12 – Downriver MotorCity Jazz Series

Grosse Pointe Shores: Jun 28-29 – Gather in the Garden Summer Dinner Party

Lincoln Park: Jun 27 – Cruisin’ Downriver Car Show

Livonia: June 24-29 – Livonia Spree

Riverview: June 28 – Fort Street Cruise

Taylor: June 26-29 – Taylor Summer Festival

Trenton: June 27-29 – Trenton Summer Festival

Highland Twp: June 28 – Red White & Blues Festival & Fireworks

Independence Twp: June 28 – Independence Fest Clarkston 2025

Lake Orion: June 27 – Lake Orion American Summer Pub Crawl

Madison Heights: June 29 – Festival in the Park

Waterford: June 28 – Ribbon Cutting on the Riverwalk

Mount Clemens: June 28 – Celebrate Independence Day

Fort Gratiot: June 26-29 – Fort Gratiot Carnival

Port Huron: June 27-29 – Black River Tattoo Convention

Fort Gratiot: June 27-28 – Blue Water Cruise Weekend

St. Clair: June 28-29 – St. Clair Art Fair

July 4-6

Detroit: July 5 – Light Up Livernois Fashion, Art, and Design Festival

Royal Oak: July 3-6 – Royal Oak Taco Fest

Clawson: July 3-4 – Clawson Fourth of July

Gibraltar: July 4 – Gibraltar 4th of July Celebration/Parade

Wyandotte: July 4 - Independence Day Parade

Holly: July 3 – Village of Holly Fireworks at Lakeside Park

Lake Orion: July 5 – Lake Orion Fireworks

Milford: July 4 – 4th of July Parade

Sylvan Lake: July 3 – Annual Fireworks Display

Ypsilanti: July 5-6 – Otaku Detroit Summer Bash Sunset Drive Edition

St. Clair – July 4 – 4th of July Fireworks Display

Algonac – July 5 – Fireworks Display

July 11-13

Wyandotte: July 9-12 – Wyandotte Street Art Fair

Woodhaven: July 10-13 – Uncle Sam Jam

Plymouth: July 11-13 – Plymouth Art in the Park

Downtown Ann Arbor: July 11 – Rolling Sculpture Car Show

Birmingham: July 11 – Outdoor Movie Night at Booth Park

Davisburg: July 11-20 – Oakland County Fair

Ann Arbor: July 11-12 – Michigan Celtic Festival

Armada: July 11-13 (and 18-20) – Blake’s Lavender Festival

Lake Orion: July 12-13 – Hippie Fest in the Village

Grosse Pointe Farms: July 13 – Summer Beer and Wine Soiree on the Bay

Wayne: July 12 – US 12 Cruising Downtown Wayne

Taylor: July 13 - Wounded Warrior America Motorcycle Ride

Royal Oak: July 12-13 – Outdoor Art Festival

Troy: July 12 – Troy Midsummer Bash

New Baltimore: July 12 – Anchor Bay Triathlon

New Haven: July 12 – Red, Hot & Blue Festival

Utica: July 12-13 – The Utica Antiques Market (huge flea market)

Saline: July 11-12 – Michigan Celtic Festival

Brighton: July 11-12 – A Taste of Brighton

Port Huron: July 9-12 – The Blue Water Festival (Port Huron Boat Week)

St. Clair – July 12 – River Classic Car Show

Harsens Island – July 13 – Harsens Island Car Show

July 18-20

Allen Park: July 19 - Touch a Truck 10am-2pm

Ann Arbor: July 17-19- Ann Arbor Art Fair

Detroit: July 18-20 – African World Festival

Eastern Market: July 20 – Detroit Festival of Books

Farmington: July 17-19 – Farmington Founders Festival

Sterling Heights: July 18-20 – Festa Italiana

Novi: July 20 – Festival of Chariots

Flat Rock: July 17-19 – SummerBlast

Grosse Pointe Shores – July 18 – Dancing Queen: An Abba Salute (Ford House)

Beverly Hills – July 20 – Java & Jazz at Beverly Park

Bloomfield Hills – July 19 – Cranbrook Gardens Tour

Rochester: July 18 – Dancin in the Streets

Dundee: July 17 – Celebrate Dundee Down by the River

July 25-27

Fowlerville: July 21-16 -Fowlerville Family Fair

Imlay City: July 22-26 – Eastern Michigan State Fair

Sterling Heights: July 24-26 – Sterlingfest Art and Music Fair

Ypsilanti: July 25-26 -Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival

Yale: July 25-27 – Yale Bologna Festival

Chelsea: July 25-26 – Sounds & Sights Festival

Birmingham: July 26 – Day on the Town

Hart Plaza: July 26-27 - Arab & Chaldean Festival

Orchard Lake – July 26-27 – Orchard Lake Fine Art Show

Grosse Pointe Shores – July 26 – Lake Fest (S.T.E.A.M. festival on Lake St Clair)

Lincoln Park – July 25-26 – Art in the Park

Plymouth: July 25-26 – Inside-Out Summer Sales (sidewalk sales)

Taylor: July 26 – Running to Honor 5k (Afghan War Theme)

Clarkston: July 26 – 24th Corvette Car Show

Farmington Hills: July 26 – Kid’s Fishing Day (Founders Sports Park)

Orchard Lake: July 26-27 – Orchard Lake Fine Art Show

Shelby Twp: July 26 – Shelby Township Flea Market

Superior Twp: July 26 – Bug Hunt

St. Clair: July 26-27 St. Clair Classic – Offshore Powerboat Races

Port Huron: July 26 - Mainstreet memories Car Show

Aug 1-3

Milford: Aug 1 – Barefoot & Free Yoga Festival

South Lyon: Aug 1-3 – Buy Michigan Now Festival

Belle Isle: Aug 2-3 – Belle Isle Art Fair

Warren: Aug 2-3 - Bangladeshi American Festival

Dearborn: Aug 1-3 – Dearborn Homecoming Festival

Clinton Twp.: Aug 3 – Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise

Trenton: Aug 2-3 – Jazz on the River

Grosse Pointe Woods: July 31 – Synchronized Swim Show

Grosse Pointe Woods: Aug 2 – Fishing Derby & City Picnic

Westland: Aug 2-3 – Blues, Brews, & Barbeque

Clinton Township: Aug 3 – Gratiot Cruise

Manchester: Aug 1-3 River Rhythm Music & Arts Festival

Livonia: Aug 1-2 – Highland Games (Scottish Heritage)

Aug 8-10

Chesterfield Twp: Aug 7-10 – Cheers to Chesterfield Festival

Armada: Aug 8-10 – Blake’s Sunflower Festival

Dexter: Aug 8-9 – Dexter Summer Festival

Milford: Aug 8-10 – Milford Memories Summer Festival

Shelby Twp: Aug 9-10 – Shelby Township Art Fair

Flat Rock: Aug. 9 – Cruzin’ Flat Rock Car and Truck Show

Grosse Pointe Shores – Aug. 7 – Shakespeare Stroll at Ford House

Ypsilanti – Aug 9 – Fun Fest at Frog Island Park

Saline: Aug 9 – Summerfest

Manchester: Aug 5-9 The Manchester Community Fair

Aug 15-17

Howell: Aug 15-17 – Howell Melon Festival

Holly: Aug 16-Sep 28 – Michigan Renaissance Festival kicks off

Port Huron: Aug 17 – Port Huron Float Down

Belleville: Aug 14 – Belleville Bridge Walk & Taste of Belleville

Oakland County: August 16 - Woodward Dream Cruise

Brownstown Twp: Aug 15-17 – Brownstown Summer Festival

Detroit: Aug 16-17 - AfroFuture

Armada: Aug 11-17 – Armada Fair

St. Clair Shores: Aug 15-17 – GreekFest 2025

Berkley: Aug 15 – Berkley CruiseFest

Waterford: Aug 15 – Oakland Uncorked

Mount Clemens: Aug 16 – Pride 2025

Aug 22-24

Brighton: Aug 22-24 – Brighton Street Art Fair

Metamora: Aug 22-23 – Metamora Country Days & Hot Air Balloon Fest

Chelsea: Aug 19-23 – Chelsea Community Fair

Armada: Aug 22-24 (and 30-sept 1) – Blake’s Sunflower Festival

Clawson: Aug 23 – Clawson Fest

Hazel Park: Aug 23-24 – Hazel Park Art Fair

Lake Orion: Aug 20-24 – Lake Orion Dragon on the Lake

Ortonville: Aug 24 – Veterans and First Responders Wild Game Cookout

Southfield: Aug 24 – The Chutney Festival

Troy: Aug 23 – Foam Party

Fraser: Aug 21-24 – Fraser Lions Club City Festival

Lenox Twp: Aug 23 – Tons O’ Trucks

Warren: Aug 21-23 – Warren Birthday Bash

Aug 29-31

Novi: Aug 28-Sept 1 - Michigan State Fair

Romeo: Aug 28-Sept 1 – Romeo Peach Festival

Downtown Detroit: Aug 29-Sept 1 – Detroit Jazz Festival

Hamtramck: Aug 30-Sept. 1 – Hamtramck Labor Day Festival

Saline: Aug 27-31 – Saline Community Fair

Royal Oak: Aug 29-Sept 1 – Arts, Beats, & Eats

New Baltimore: Aug 30-31 – Art on the Bay

Redford: Aug 30 – Broadway Prom (Redford Theatre)

Port Huron: Aug 30 – The Past of Port Huron Trolley Tour