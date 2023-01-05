Here are the top baby names for 2022, according to Corewell Health East

Watch Now
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 12:46:47-05

(WXYZ) — Drum roll, please, as we reveal the top baby names for 2022, according to Corewell Health East!

The health system on Thursday released its top baby names, saying Ali was the top unisex name for Corewell Health East babies born last year.

Here's the full list:

TOP BABY BOY NAMES AT COREWELL HEALTH EAST 2022

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Henry
  4. Theodore
  5. Benjamin
  6. Adam
  7. Jack
  8. Oliver and Levi (tie)
  9. Owen and Lucas (tie)
  10. Elijah

TOP BABY GIRL NAMES AT COREWELL HEALTH EAST 2022

  1. Ava
  2. Olivia
  3. Charlotte
  4. Mila
  5. Sophia
  6. Evelyn
  7. Amelia
  8. Isabella
  9. Emma
  10. Eleanor
