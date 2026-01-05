Here are things to do across metro Detroit in January

(WXYZ) — As people go back to work and kids go back to school after the extended holiday break, many may be looking for things to do as life gets back to normal.

While many probably don't want to spend too much time outside in the cold, there are plenty of things to do both indoors and outdoors across metro Detroit in January.

Check out the January events across metro Detroit below. If you have an event that is not mentioned, please email webteam@wxyz.com, and we can add it to the list!

Detroit Red Wings home games - Jan. 8, 12, 16, 18, 27, 29, 31

Detroit Pistons home games - Jan. 5, 7, 10, 15, 17, 29, 23, 25

Detroit Auto Show



Media and Industry Days - Jan. 14-15

Charity Preview - Jan. 16

Public Show - Saturday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 25

Fire & Ice Festival at Valade Park



Jan. 10-11

Winter at Valade Park



Jan. 10-11, 17-18, 24-25, 31

Ultimate Fishing Show



Jan. 8-11 at the Suburban Collection Showplace

Novi Home & Garden Show



Jan. 16-18 at Suburban Collection Showplace

Fire & Ice Festival



Jan. 16-17 in Downtown Rochester

Brrmingham Blast



Jan. 24 in Downtown Birmingham

Blake's Bavarian Winterfest



Jan. 17-18 at Blake's in Armada

Plymouth Ice Festival



Jan. 30-Feb. 1 in Downtown Plymouth

Ypsi Bourbon Fest

