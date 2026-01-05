Here are things to do across metro Detroit in January

(WXYZ) — As people go back to work and kids go back to school after the extended holiday break, many may be looking for things to do as life gets back to normal.
While many probably don't want to spend too much time outside in the cold, there are plenty of things to do both indoors and outdoors across metro Detroit in January.
Check out the January events across metro Detroit below. If you have an event that is not mentioned, please email webteam@wxyz.com, and we can add it to the list!
Detroit Red Wings home games - Jan. 8, 12, 16, 18, 27, 29, 31
Detroit Pistons home games - Jan. 5, 7, 10, 15, 17, 29, 23, 25
Detroit Auto Show
- Media and Industry Days - Jan. 14-15
- Charity Preview - Jan. 16
- Public Show - Saturday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 25
Fire & Ice Festival at Valade Park
- Jan. 10-11
Winter at Valade Park
- Jan. 10-11, 17-18, 24-25, 31
Ultimate Fishing Show
- Jan. 8-11 at the Suburban Collection Showplace
Novi Home & Garden Show
- Jan. 16-18 at Suburban Collection Showplace
Fire & Ice Festival
- Jan. 16-17 in Downtown Rochester
Brrmingham Blast
- Jan. 24 in Downtown Birmingham
Blake's Bavarian Winterfest
- Jan. 17-18 at Blake's in Armada
Plymouth Ice Festival
- Jan. 30-Feb. 1 in Downtown Plymouth
Ypsi Bourbon Fest
- Jan. 17 at Michigan Firehouse Museum in Ypsilanti