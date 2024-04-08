Here are viewing parties across metro Detroit for the total solar eclipse

(WXYZ) — It's all anyone is talking about on Monday – the total solar eclipse happening throughout the country, with metro Detroit set to see a large percentage of totality.

Luna Pier, in Monroe County, is the only area of metro Detroit that will be in the path of totality, but much of the area will see anywhere from 97%-99% totality.

Below are some watch parties and events happening across metro Detroit.

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy

This event is happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Cullen Plaza in Downtown Detroit along the Detroit Riverfront.

Detroit Public Library

The Detroit Public Library is having special viewing parties at the Main Library, Jefferson, Knapp and Sherwood Forest branches to witness the event with a group.

Michigan State Parks

The State of Michgian said several state parks and game areas in metro Detroit will be near the path of totality.

They are:



Erie State Game Area in Erie - 99.98% totality

Sterling State Park in Monroe - 99.8% totality

Lake Hudson Recreation Area in Clayton - 99.3% totality

Lawrence Tech University

Lawrence Tech professors will have several telescopes set up and have pinhole camera devices that will provide a fine projected view of the eclipse on campus.