Here are viewing parties across metro Detroit for the total solar eclipse

We are just days away from what will be a historic total solar eclipse, and while there is a lot of excitement in the air, you should use caution while out on the roads. According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the last solar eclipse in 2017, there was a 31% increase in deadly crashes. A lot of people are going to be driving in places that usually don't get a lot of traffic, so whether your looking specifically for the eclipse or just doing your normal Monday driving, you'll need to plan ahead.
Posted at 7:01 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 07:03:00-04

(WXYZ) — It's all anyone is talking about on Monday – the total solar eclipse happening throughout the country, with metro Detroit set to see a large percentage of totality.

Luna Pier, in Monroe County, is the only area of metro Detroit that will be in the path of totality, but much of the area will see anywhere from 97%-99% totality.

Below are some watch parties and events happening across metro Detroit.

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy

This event is happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Cullen Plaza in Downtown Detroit along the Detroit Riverfront.

Detroit Public Library

The Detroit Public Library is having special viewing parties at the Main Library, Jefferson, Knapp and Sherwood Forest branches to witness the event with a group.

Michigan State Parks

The State of Michgian said several state parks and game areas in metro Detroit will be near the path of totality.

They are:

  • Erie State Game Area in Erie - 99.98% totality
  • Sterling State Park in Monroe - 99.8% totality
  • Lake Hudson Recreation Area in Clayton - 99.3% totality

Lawrence Tech University

Lawrence Tech professors will have several telescopes set up and have pinhole camera devices that will provide a fine projected view of the eclipse on campus.

