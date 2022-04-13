Here comes the bride! 2.5 million couples expected to get married this year, experts say

(WXYZ) — The pandemic has forced some couples to push back their weddings multiple times.

Now, nothing is holding them back!

Experts say this year will be the busiest wedding season in 40 years.

Wedding planner Caitlin Bailey says she already has 17 brides lined up. Some of them have guest lists of up to 400 people.

Her venues are booked almost two years out.

"Headed into 22 it is free reign pretty much," she said. "We don't have any restrictions. You don't have to wear masks. You don't have to be inside. You don't have to be 6 feet apart. It's exciting honestly. I'm excited for it to get back to normal."

Jessie Kinney has waited three years to have her dream wedding.

Her mom is prepping her childhood farmhouse for a grand occasion.

"It is not quite finished yet, but this is where the brides will be," she said.

Jessie had every detail planned out from the dress to the save the dates. And when COVID-19 hit in 2020, she had already put deposits down with vendors.

They agreed to hold that money as long as she gave them a new date, but as time went on, it became clear that they would have to delay the wedding a second time.

"We kind of figured, you know, that what we are not going to keep trying to push this to work because we are [...] risking a lot of our finances by having to pay all of these fees with multiple vendors," Jessie said.

Bailey says over the past two years a lot of brides have pulled the plug on their dream wedding.

This year it's a different story.

According to the wedding report, 2.5 million couples are expected to tie the knot this year. That's about 15% higher than normal.

Experts also estimate the cost of weddings jumping 25% this year. So Bailey says if you're planning an elaborate ceremony prepare to pay up.

"It is very, very high so those Pinterest boards are changing ever so slightly," Bailey said.

Jessie says she has a completely new vision in mind for her upcoming wedding.

"Hopefully third times the charm," she said.

Her parents have been renovating the barn and home for Jessie's ceremony.

They are currently working on scoring a license so they can turn it into an official wedding venue called Trillium Farms.

"I think that things are so backed up that this is going to be a really busy season," Jodie said. "But I think next year is going to be equally as busy."

Jodie says over 20 brides have already reached out about having their wedding at Trillium Farms.

She's working on meeting all the county requirements so she can score that license.