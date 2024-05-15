'Here we are again': Cars crash into Humane Society of Macomb twice in two months

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Humane Society of Macomb is baffled after two cars ran into the same exact spot of their clinic within two months of each other.

Contractors and staff were cleaning up the debris from the animal clinic on Tuesday after earlier in the day around 8:30 a.m., an elderly woman ran her car from the handicap parking spot of the clinic into the waiting room of the clinic. More than half of her vehicle remained lodged inside the waiting room.

Surveillance video below shows SUV crash into Humane Society of Macomb:

Thankfully, no customers or staff were inside at the time.

“The lobby wasn’t full. We didn’t have any customers in at the time, no dogs. And my teammates were thankfully not in the lobby doing anything," Humane Society of Macomb Executive Director Mike Wilkie said.

The Shelby Township Police Department told 7 News Detroit that the woman mixed up her brake with the accelerator. She wasn't injured in the crash.

Mike Wilkie Tuesday's accident left a large opening in the waiting room of the Humane Society of Macomb Animal Clinic

However, when Wilkie got into work Tuesday, he couldn't believe his eyes. That's because almost two months ago exactly to the date on March 13, another woman attempting to use the same exact parking spot ran into the same exact place of the clinic for the same exact reason.

The paint wasn't even dry from the previous renovations when the Tuesday incident occurred.

"They say things come in threes. I sure hope it doesn’t," Wilkie said.

WXYZ Humane Society of Macomb Executive Director Mike Wilkie talks about two recent incidents where cars crashed into the clinic. (May 14, 2024)

The clinic had to reschedule non-emergency appointments Tuesday and will have to close for a few days to redo their renovations. Tuesday's crash removed some of the foundation off the building, and structural engineers will need to be called in.

The last renovations costed the Humane Society of Macomb thousands of dollars in repairs.

"Here we are again," Wilkie said.

WXYZ Cleanup at the Humane Society of Macomb after an SUV crashed into the building on May 14, 2024.

Wilkie says he's just glad no one in either incidents was injured.

“There’s always a silver lining. The glass is always half full," he added.

Meanwhile, Wilkie says pillars will now be put up around that particular parking spot, to prevent this from happening again.

The nonprofit is always accepting donations and volunteer help on their website.