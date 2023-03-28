Here's a full list of the $75M road construction projects in Oakland County in 2023

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) said it has kicked off its 2023 construction season that is totaling more than $75 million in projects throughout the county.
According to the RCOC, the planned construction for this year includes construction of three new roundabouts, paving a gravel road, bridge preventative maintenance projects, major resurfacings and much more.
“In a continuation of the efforts of the last six years, this year’s program includes a lot of work that will significantly improve road safety and conditions across the county,” RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said. He added that the increased number of road improvement projects in Oakland County and across the state in recent years is directly tied to the increase in state road funding approved by the state Legislature and signed into law by the governor in 2015. The funding began to flow in 2017 and was phased in over six years, with the full amount of new funding arriving in 2022.
“While we still have a lot of work to do on our roads, construction programs like this one, and the improvements we have made over the last six years, mean the roads are in far better condition than they otherwise would have been,” Kolar explained.
A full list of the projects is below.
Repair, Rehabilitate & Resurface (repair road base/add 3 to 4 inches new asphalt)
- Grand River Ave., Napier to Wixom in Wixom (includes extending center, left-turn lane);
- Orchard Lake Road, south of Commerce Rd. to west of Middlebelt Rd. (includes lane reconfiguration) in Keego Harbor, Sylvan Lake, Orchard Lake Village and West Bloomfield Twp.
- Walton Blvd., Clintonville to Pontiac city limits in Waterford Twp.
- Avon Road, Dequindre Road to 23 Mile Road, including a roundabout at 23 Mile/Dequindre intersection (paid for primarily and constructed by the Great Lakes Water Authority)
- John R, Fourteen Mile to Maple in Troy
Roundabouts/Intersection Improvements Project Cost
- Orion Road at Stoney Creek Road in Orion Twp. – roundabout construction
- Greenfield Road at Normandy Road in Beverly Hills/Royal Oak – roundabout construction
- Hadley Road at Oakwood Road in Brandon Twp. – extending left-turn lanes/culvert replacement
- Eaton Road at Davisburg Road in Springfield Twp.
Pave Gravel Road
- Waldon Road, Clintonville to Baldwin in Independence and Orion townships
Bridge Replacement
- Dutton Road over the Paint Creek in Oakland Twp./Rochester Hills
Bridge Preventative Maintenance
- Parkdale Road over the Stoney Creek in Rochester
- Novi Road over the CSX Railroad in Novi
- Grand River Ave. over Kent Lake Road in Lyon Twp.
Culvert Replacements Project Cost
- Oxbow Lake Road over the Huron River in White Lake Twp.
- Middlebelt Road over the Shiawassee Drain in Farmington Hills
- Bear Creek Court over Bear Creek in Oakland Twp.
- Perry Lake Road over the Clinton River in Independence Twp.
- Grand River Ave. over a tributary to Kent Lake in Lyon Twp.
Projects carried over from 2022
- Novi Road, Nine Mile to Ten Mile in Novi (repair, rehabilitate and resurface)
- Elizabeth Lake Road at Oxbow Lake Road in White Lake Twp. (roundabout) $ 900,000
- Elizabeth Lake Road at Teggerdine Road in White Lake Twp. (roundabout) $ 975,000
- Cooley Lake Road over the Huron River in Commerce Twp. and White Lake Twp. (bridge replacement) $ 1.8 million
- Ten Mile Road, Meadowbrook to Haggerty in Novi (repair, rehabilitate and resurface; addition of a center, left-turn lane; replacement of two culverts) $ 9.5 million
- Fourteen Mile Road, Dequindre to I-75 on the Troy/Madison Heights border (repair, rehabilitate and resurface) $5.5 million
Other projects
- Dill Drive, Waterford Twp. –resurface and fix drainage; March letting, summer work $538,000
Simple Resurfacing Projects (also known as Preservation Overlays)
- Wixom Road, south of Old Wixom to north of I-96 in Wixom
- Oxbow Lake Road, Elizabeth Lake Road to Cooley Lake Road in White Lake Twp.
- Drahner Road, Sanders to M-24 in Oxford Twp.
- Novi Road, south of Twelve Mile to Grand River in Novi
- Napier Road, Eight Mile to Nine Mile on the Novi/Lyon Twp. border
- Nine Mile Road, Chubb to Napier in Lyon Twp.
- Eight Mile Road, Napier to Taft, Novi, Northville and Northville Twp.
- Martin Parkway/Martin Road, Pontiac Trail to Richardson in Commerce Twp.
- Davisburg Road, Eaton to Bridge Lake in Springfield Twp.
- Orion Road, Rochester Road to Flint St. in Rochester Hills, Oakland Twp. and Orion Twp.
- Belford Road, Holly Road to end of the pavement in Holly Twp.
- East Holly Road, Maple to Rood in Holly Twp. and the Village of Holly
- Twelve Mile Road, Northwestern Highway to Inkster in Southfield
- Thirteen Mile Road, Inkster to Telegraph in the Village of Franklin
- Middlebelt Road, I-696 to Maple in Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield Twp.
- Lansdowne Road, Williams Lake to Hatchery in Waterford Twp.
- Fourteen Mile Road, Walled Lake Dr. to Haggerty Road in Walled Lake/Novi and Commerce Twp.
- Holcomb Road, Davisburg to Ellis in Springfield Twp.
- Gunn Road, Rochester east to the end of the pavement, Oakland Twp.