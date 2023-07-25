Here’s a list of the Detroit centers where residents can escape air quality, heat

(WXYZ) — Detroit Recreation Centers and Public Library branches are providing residents with relief from the Canadian wildfire smoke and rising temperatures.

“The Detroit Health Department is working closely with the Parks & Recreation Division to ensure safe, accessible cooling centers in neighborhoods across the city. We want everyone to take extra caution in hot weather and during the times there is unhealthy air quality. Especially those most vulnerable including children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. Please check in with others, particularly those who may need assistance in extreme weather and poor air conditions. Don’t forget to keep pets in the shade or indoors with access to fresh water. Limit time outdoors and wear masks if you must be outdoors,” said Acting Chief Public Health Officer, Christina Floyd in a statement.

Here are the opening hours for recreation centers:

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (M-F, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue (M-F, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley (M-F, 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive (M-F, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (M-F, 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers (M-F, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (M-F, 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (M-F, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Detroit Public Library branches are available during normal hours for residents to stay safe from the weather.

For more information on managing high temperatures, click here. To check air quality, click here.