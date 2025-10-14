Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here's a look at the rules for the upcoming Detroit mayoral debate on 7

Here's a look at the rules for the upcoming Detroit mayoral debate on 7
(WXYZ) — Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. and City Council President Mary Sheffield are facing off in the 2025 Detroit mayoral race.

Here's a look at the rules for the upcoming Detroit mayoral debate on 7

WXYZ-TV is hosting the debate Wednesday at 7 p.m. The live televised commercial-free debate will be moderated by Editorial Director Chuck Stokes and 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford. You can watch it on WXYZ-TV and streaming across platforms and on WXYZ.com.

Here's a quick breakdown of the debate format and rules:

  • There will be no studio audience and no commercial breaks
  • 90 second opening and closing candidate statements
  • 60 second response from each candidate to panelist question
  • 30 second rebuttal from each candidate per question
  • All questions will be decided and asked by the panelists
  • Questions will rotate between the candidates
