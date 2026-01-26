Here's how many snow days Michigan schools are allowed & how more can be added

(WXYZ) — With the harsh winter weather that has hit Michigan so far this season, many schools are approaching their limit for snow days.

See the latest forecast for this week in the video below

Metro Detroit Forecast: Snow wraps up as bitter cold continues

With frigid temps on the way for the rest of the week, schools may be forced to close once again after closing on Monday and last Friday.

Most schools have a policy where they cancel classes if the wind chill is -20 degrees or colder. You can learn more about school policies here.

Under Michigan law, students must have a minimum of 1,098 hours of instruction each year. However, schools in Michigan are allowed six snow days, or days where schools are closed due to conditions not within control of the school.

Those days may be counted toward the days and hours of pupil instruction requirements.

According to the latest state school aid update guidance from the Michigan Department of Education, the state superintendent can grant up to three additional days or equivalent hours canceled, "provided the cancellation is due to unusual and extenuating circumstances resulting from conditions not within the control of school authorities."

The state said districts must provide a strong rationale supporting why they can't be rescheduled before the end of the school year.