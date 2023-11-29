Here's how to get your Spotify 'Wrapped' year in review

We're nearing the end of 2023 and that means you'll probably start seeing the year-in-review from people who are using Spotify.

The music streaming service unveils the Spotify Wrapped every year and will include the top artists, songs, albums and podcasts you listened to during 2023.

To get your Spotify Wrapped, you first have to make sure the app is up-to-date, and then get your Wrapped in the Spotify mobile app for iOS and Android. This year, they are also allowing people to view their Spotify Wrapped from any browser by visiting Spotify.com/Wrapped.

This year, Spotify also has new and refreshed data. One called "Me in 2023" shows a streaming habit that defined music listening, and reveals a listening character specific to your taste on Spotify. Sound Town matches you to a city based on your listening, and you can also see your top 5 genres.

