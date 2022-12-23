Here's how to track snowplows clearing roads in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — A winter storm is expected to dump a few inches of snow to more than 6" in some spots of metro Detroit on Friday and Saturday.

The storm is also bringing cold temperatures with below-zero wind chills, meaning the roads are slick and snow-covered throughout the area.

Related: LIVE BLOG: Snow, bitter cold & strong wind gusts begin in metro Detroit

Plow trucks are expected to start clearing the roads in metro Detroit once the storm wraps up. Some areas even have a place where you can track snowplows live and see a live feed from their camera.

The Michigan Department of Transportation, which is responsible for state highways and roads, has the feature on the "MI Drive" website.

All you have to do is go to the website and then click the snowplow icon in the legend on the left side of the screen.

Wayne County also has the feature to track and view cameras from their snowplows. Again, just go to their website and https://compass.waynecounty.com/ and it will give you an option to check out the live feeds from snowplows.

