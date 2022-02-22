Watch
News

Here's how you can report potholes in metro Detroit and Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
In this Feb. 11, 2014 photo a car drives by a pothole in Detroit. The relentless cycle of snow and bitter cold this winter is testing the skeletons of steel and cement on which communities are built. Pipes are bursting in towns that are not used to such things, and roads are turning into moonscapes of gaping potholes big enough to snap axles of passing vehicles. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Potholes
Posted at 1:16 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:16:36-05

(WXYZ) — Everyone knows potholes are bad in metro Detroit, and with the freeze-thaw cycle over the past few weeks, they've only gotten worse.

To report a pothole problem, here's a list of resources:

MDOT pothole reporting: https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7-151-9615_30883---,00.html

MDOT pothole reimbursement: https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7-151-9615_30883_85656---,00.html

Lapeer County Pothole reporting: https://www.lcrconline.com/report-an-issue/

Lenawee County Pothole reporting: https://seeclickfix.com/lenawee-county/categories/pothole?locale=fi&page=3https://seeclickfix.com/lenawee-county/categories/pothole?locale=fi&page=3

Livingston County pothole reporting: Call 517-546-4250

Macomb County pothole reporting: https://roads.macombgov.org/Roads-Departments-Maintenance

Macomb County reimbursement: https://roads.macombgov.org/Roads-FAQs

Monroe County pothole reporting: http://www.mcrc-mi.org/servicerequest.htmlhttp://www.mcrc-mi.org/servicerequest.html

Oakland County pothole reporting: https://www.rcocweb.org/184/How-to-Report-Potholes

Oakland County claim filing: https://www.rcocweb.org/276/File-a-Damage-Claim

St. Clair County Road Commission contact page: https://sccrc-roads.org/contact

Washtenaw County pothole reporting: https://www.wcroads.org/faq/potholes/ or call 734-761-15600 if it poses an immediate danger

Wayne County pothole reporting: https://www.waynecounty.com/departments/publicservices/roads.aspx

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website