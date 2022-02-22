Here's how you can report potholes in metro Detroit and Michigan

(WXYZ) — Everyone knows potholes are bad in metro Detroit, and with the freeze-thaw cycle over the past few weeks, they've only gotten worse.

To report a pothole problem, here's a list of resources:

MDOT pothole reporting: https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7-151-9615_30883---,00.html

MDOT pothole reimbursement: https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7-151-9615_30883_85656---,00.html

Lapeer County Pothole reporting: https://www.lcrconline.com/report-an-issue/

Lenawee County Pothole reporting: https://seeclickfix.com/lenawee-county/categories/pothole?locale=fi&page=3https://seeclickfix.com/lenawee-county/categories/pothole?locale=fi&page=3

Livingston County pothole reporting: Call 517-546-4250

Macomb County pothole reporting: https://roads.macombgov.org/Roads-Departments-Maintenance

Macomb County reimbursement: https://roads.macombgov.org/Roads-FAQs

Monroe County pothole reporting: http://www.mcrc-mi.org/servicerequest.htmlhttp://www.mcrc-mi.org/servicerequest.html

Oakland County pothole reporting: https://www.rcocweb.org/184/How-to-Report-Potholes

Oakland County claim filing: https://www.rcocweb.org/276/File-a-Damage-Claim

St. Clair County Road Commission contact page: https://sccrc-roads.org/contact

Washtenaw County pothole reporting: https://www.wcroads.org/faq/potholes/ or call 734-761-15600 if it poses an immediate danger

Wayne County pothole reporting: https://www.waynecounty.com/departments/publicservices/roads.aspx