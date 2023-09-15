Here's what local & national leaders are saying as the UAW goes on strike

The United Auto Workers union officially went on strike at midnight Friday, Sept. 15, against all of Detroit's Big Three automakers. It's a historic strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Related: LIVE BLOG: UAW strikes Detroit's Big Three in historic move

The UAW is calling it a "Stand Up Strike" with President Shawn Fain identifying three plants as initial strike targets:



GM Wentzville Assembly, Local 2250 (Missouri)

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, Local 12 (Ohio)

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, final assembly and paint only, Local 900 (Michigan)

Reaction from around the country is pouring in after the strike began. Below you'll find statements from leaders around the country.

UAW workers officially go on strike at Ford Michigan Assembly Plant

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters

“I stand in solidarity with UAW workers as they strike to fight for a contract that gives them the wages, job security, and benefits they deserve. UAW members made huge sacrifices to help save the auto industry in 2008 and now that the Big Three are making historic profits, the workers deserve to get their fair share of the success. UAW workers are making the best cars in the world in Michigan and it’s critical they continue to be the future of the industry, especially as we transition to electric vehicles.”

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow

“Our autoworkers are the backbone of the industry. They helped build the middle class in our country and keep our economy strong. They deserve just pay and benefits, job security, and the commitment to be treated as equal partners with our auto companies as they lead the new clean energy economy. I stand with the UAW.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin

“I stand with the men and women of the UAW who are doing the most American thing you can do: fighting to make sure a hard day’s work means a good life for you and your family. For the last two years, we’ve passed bills to incentivize American manufacturing and bring supply chains home from places like China. But the companies that benefit from these policies need to do right by the workers who make their success possible.

“I’m looking forward to joining our auto workers on the picket line this weekend. For the sake of Michigan’s economy and our working families, I hope this strike is short-lived. As someone who used to negotiate international agreements, I know that no one should let the perfect be the enemy of the good. I hope the UAW and the Big Three continue to negotiate in good faith to reach a fair agreement as quickly as possible.”

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D - Grand Rapids)

“The Michigan Senate Democrats stand with the hardworking men and women of the UAW. They are more than just talented and dedicated workers; they are also key contributors to our state’s economic success, and as such, their pay and benefits should reflect the value they bring to their employers and our communities. They have the right to speak up together with one voice, and I support them in using that collective power. “

To those on the picket line: I have your back. When unions are strong, Michigan is strong.”

Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate (D - Detroit)

“Workers are the backbone of the American auto industry, and organized labor is a part of our state’s enduring legacy. Decades of hard work and leadership by unions forged a path to help ensure safe workplaces, competitive wages, and the ability to raise and support a family. They helped make the American dream a reality for generations of Michiganders.

“Michigan’s economy benefits when workers and industry negotiate together, in good faith, to reach consensus. Support for Michigan workers is a top priority for House Democrats, and our legislative accomplishments and agenda are a reflection of our commitment to help build a strong workforce and a thriving economy.

“I encourage a swift resolution to this impasse that delivers a fair contract to the UAW and maintains a competitive edge for the Big Three. The auto industry is Michigan’s legacy and its future, and there is surely a path forward that ensures our workers and our economy can continue to thrive.”

Detroit Regional Chamber President Sandy K Baruah

"The strike by the UAW not only impacts Michigan’s signature industry, it disproportionately impacts Michigan residents, especially those in the middle class. Every OEM auto job impacts between seven to 10 other jobs, which are all at risk as the strike shuts down the industry. As Michigan has the highest concentration of auto-related jobs, our state will take the lion’s share of the negative economic impact. Additionally, the shutdown of domestic auto manufacturing will accelerate inflation – which is just now starting to moderate – and further advantage foreign manufacturers operating in other states."