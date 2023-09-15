Here's what vehicles are built at the 3 plants the UAW is striking

The United Auto Workers union went on strike at midnight Friday against the Big Three Detroit automakers, with workers walking off the line at three plants in the U.S.

It's part of what the UAW is calling the "Stand Up Strike" where they are targeting specific plants at a limited number of locations.

Based on how the bargaining is going, UAW President Shawn Fain said they could announce more locals to stand up and strike throughout the process. He said the locals who aren't called to strike would maintain "a constant strike readiness" as they work under an expired agreement.

There are nearly 150,000 UAW members working for the Big Three.

Those three plants are in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri, and produce some of the best-selling vehicles for all three brands. The details for those plants are below.

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan

The Ford Michigan Assembly Plant opened in 1967 and employs about 4,900 employees.

That plant produces the Ford Ranger and the Ford Bronco, which are two of Ford's best-selling vehicles.

According to Ford's first-quarter report, the Bronco brand sales were up 18.3%.

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo, Ohio

Located right near the border of Michigan, the Toledo Assembly Complex has two plants and produces the Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

General Motors Wentzville Assembly in Wentzville, Missouri

GM's Wentzville plant opened in 1983 and produces the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, both of which are some of the best-selling mid-size pickups in the country.

It also produces the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans, which are used as fleet vehicles and are also in high demand.

