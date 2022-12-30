Here's what you can do with your unwanted gifts!

(WXYZ) — According to a recent survey by Finder.com, an estimated $8.3 billion was expected to be exchanged this holiday season. 52% of Americans admit that at least one of those gifts is unwanted.

"We're going to start seeing a bigger return at the back door of people dropping off donations," Leah Cooley, regional sales manager for Step Thrift Store said.

This is good news for her thrift stores and others like Goodwill and Salvation Army who say donations are always needed.

"Clothing is always in demand 24/7 365 days of the year and it doesn't matter to us whether or not it's something that can be sold in that season," Cooley said.

She says towards the end of the year, more people tend to drop off items.

"They start going, 'Oh I want to get it out of the house before the end of the year."

Leah says the donations received after Christmas usually happen several days after the holiday, so she's encouraging everyone with unwanted items to stop by and drop things off.