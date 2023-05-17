Here's what you need to know and lookout for this tick season

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ticks are definitely active now. They often survive on wildlife, but a few species are known to bite people. Here are the key ones to watch out for.

The first is the black-legged tick, also called the deer tick. Overall, about 20% of all ticks submitted by Michigan residents are black-legged ticks. This species is known to transmit the disease Anaplasmosis as well as the most common tick-borne disease in Michigan, Lyme disease. Unfortunately, cases are increasing, and there were 878 confirmed and probably reported cases of Lyme disease in 2021. That’s almost double what was reported in 2020. Lyme Disease, if left untreated, may spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.

The second tick is by far the most common type submitted by Michigan residents – accounting for 70% - and that is the wood tick, also called the American Dog tick. This type carries the possibility of Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia – both of which can be life-threatening if not treated. However, the good news is that diseases from this species is rare here in Michigan.

Most people don’t feel tick-bites. This is why you need to do a whole-body check if you’ve spent time in wooded areas or anywhere that ticks are active. If you find a tick, pull it out gently with tweezers near its head. Then wash with soap and water. You’ll need to watch for symptoms like fever, chills, rash, headache, fatigue, and muscle aches for 30 days. However, if you think the tick’s been attached for several hours, then you should call your family doctor right away.

Luckily, early treatment with the right antibiotics can decrease the risk of serious complications.

Now, the best way to prevent tick bites is to do the following:



Use insect repellent that contains 20 percent or more DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin

Wear clothing – especially pants, socks, and shoes - that’s been treated with permethrin

Avoid grassy, brushy, wood areas, and always walk in the center of trails

And shower after coming indoors to wash off any potential ticks

Whatever you do, don’t let ticks dissuade you from enjoying the outdoors. Just be sure to take the necessary precautions and always do a tick check once you’re back home.

