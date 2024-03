Here’s where $1M+ winning lottery tickets were sold in Michigan so far in 2024

(WXYZ) — Feeling lucky? With the Mega Millions jackpot currently standing at 977 million, many people have lottery on their mind.

The drawing is on Friday at 11 p.m., by the way.

We thought we’d share where $1 million+ lottery tickets have been sold in Michigan so far this year.

From Southfield to Cadillac, big-winning lottery tickets have been sold online at super markets and more.

Check the full big winners list here.