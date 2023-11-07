Here's where negotiations stand as the Detroit casino strike enters fourth week

DETROIT — When casino workers walked out of Motor City Casino, MGM Grand, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown on October 17, it was their first time ever going on strike.

Now, strikers have a few weeks of experience under their belts and told 7 Action News instead of feeling tired, they're inspired.

"I believe last week the company thought the cold was going to break us, and a lot of negotiation talks were stalled, but the cold did not break us, the cold made us stronger," Terrell George, the vice president of Local 24, said.

George has worked at Motor City Casino in room service for 17 years.

He told us that like many of his co-workers, he loves the casino industry, but knows he deserves better.

"We understand what we are worth, and so we are going to stick it out. We’re not trying to hurt the city of Detroit, but we understand our worth," George said.

Going into the fourth week of the strike, George said he believes the casinos haven't been making an honest effort at the negotiation table.

7 Action News reached out to MGM, MotorCity and Hollywood Casino at Greektown for an interview or comment on the strike. We did not get a response from any of them.

When told thi, George commented that he feels, "disappointment that one side is not being truthful."

As far as what progress has been made, George said contract side issues that only pertain to certain departments have been resolved, but he said the real "meat and potatoes" of the contract are left at a standstill.

The largest contract issue that he said is close to being resolved is the UAW's ask for protections against the implementation of new technology.

Outside of that, asks for higher wages, better retirement and maintained health care haven't progressed much.

"The biggest issue right now that I’d like to see movement on is health care," said George. "Having a daughter that was premie, I understand the importance of health care and the importance of, they want us to pay more after we’ve had healthcare for 24 years, I feel like that’s really disrespectful to us."

However, UAW members say the disappointment in their employers is matched with an equal appreciation for Detroit leaders and the community.

As nearly 4,000 casino workers continue to strike, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield has vocalized her support, even attending a rally this week where many community members donated clothes, diapers, and food.

"Our goal was not to shut them down, our goal was not to strike," said George. "Our goal was just to get what we deserve."