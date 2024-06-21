Here's where you can find free gun locks in your community

(WXYZ) — It's National Gun Violence Awareness Month. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services along with the Michigan State Police are making people aware about the free gun locks at MDHHS county offices and local health departments.

The cable-style gun locks were purchased using $500,000 in state funding, according to MSP.

“Our department is committed to improving the safety and well-being of Michigan children. We are offering these gun locks to keep children and their families safe from firearm violence,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director, in a news release. “We are pleased that many residents have already stopped in at one of our local offices to get their free gun lock and encourage others to do the same as we work together to promote firearm safety.”

Here’s how you can get a lock while supplies last:

