Here's where you can see Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' film in metro Detroit

Posted at 9:17 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 09:33:34-04

(WXYZ) — Global superstar Taylor Swift announced "The Eras Tour" concert film is being released in North America in October, bringing the massive stadium tour into theatres across the country.

Swift, who just wrapped up the U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour," is now performing in Mexico and across Latin America before heading to Europe next year.

According to her website, The Eras Tour film will begin playing Oct. 13 across America at AMC Theatres, Regal Theatres and Cinemark.

Below are the locations of those theatres across metro Detroit and Michigan

AMC Theatres

  • Auburn Hills
  • Clinton Township
  • Fort Gratiot
  • Livonia
  • Madison Heights
  • Sterling Heights
  • Holland
  • Ludington
  • Saginaw
  • Traverse City
  • Walker

Regal

  • Regal UA Commerce Township
  • Regal Lansing Mall

Cinemark

  • Cinemark Southland Center in Taylor
  • Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 in Ann Arbor

Swift sold out two shows at Ford Field in June.

