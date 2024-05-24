Here's which roads are closed & a guide to transportation options for the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is preparing to host the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix, and with that comes several road closures next week.

Road closures will begin on Tuesday, May 28 to continue set up for the Grand Prix, which will kick off on Friday, May 31, and run through Sunday, June 2.

The city advises that traffic going to the Renaissance Center or to pre-arranged parking options should use I-375 to do so. Here is a list of road closures:

Road closures taking place Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, June 5



Atwater from Riopelle to Hart Plaza

Bates from Jefferson to Atwater

EB Jefferson from M-10 to Rivard

WB Jefferson from Rivard to Washington Blvd.

Woodward from State to Jefferson

Cadillac Square west of Bates

Campus Martius

Road closures taking place Wednesday, May 29 through Monday, June 3



Renaissance Drive West

Franklin between Rivard and St. Antoine

Rivard between Jefferson and Atwater

Antoine between Jefferson and Atwater

Larned and Congress are expected to be open for that entire weekend.

Even with all the closures, there are still plenty of ways for attendees to get downtown, including:

