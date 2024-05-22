Here's your chance to design a new 'I Voted' sticker for the Michigan election

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has launched the state's first-ever "I Voted" sticker contest.

Michigan residents and students enrolled in Michigan schools can now apply for a chance to see their design on an official "I Voted" sticker handed out during election day.

Local election clerks will be able to order the stickers for the November election.

Benson made the announcement as part of a mock election at Battle Creek Central High School on Tuesday where students learned about the voting process.

“Democracy is a team sport and our first ‘I Voted’ sticker contest is a fun way to get people across the state engaged in our elections,” Benson said in a statement. “I hope that students, parents, educators, and community groups all help us spread the word about this opportunity to showcase Michigan’s creativity and civic pride.”

There are separate categories depending on your grade and age group. One is for elementary and middle school, one is for high school, and a general entry for adults.

Designs must be completed on official entry form available at Michigan.gov/IVotedSticker, nonpartisan, and must include the phrase “I Voted.”

Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.

The public will then vote for their favorite design throughout July and the winners will be announced in August.