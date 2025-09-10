CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 76-year-old man is in critical condition after being rescued from his burning home by first responders who crawled through thick smoke and flames to save his life.

Police and firefighters responded to the single-story home on Donner Road Wedneseday morning after an alert passerby noticed smoke and called 911.

Heroic rescue saves 76-year-old man from burning home in Chesterfield Township

Body camera video from Chesterfield Township police shows the tense moments as officers and firefighters crawled inside the burning structure to reach the trapped homeowner.

"It was a challenge, but our crews overcame it quite quickly," said Chief Craig Miller of the Chesterfield Township Fire Department.

Web extra: Body camera video shows fire rescue in Chesterfield Township

When fire crews arrived, thick black smoke and flames were visible. The desperate search began immediately to save anyone inside.

Firefighters and police found the homeowner gasping for air and fighting for his life.

"Male out and breathing but unconscious," emergency radio traffic captured the moment of rescue.

Chopper 7 video of house fire in Chesterfield Township

"Chesterfield police officers along with our firefighters were able to go in and rescue the patient, bring him back out and start treatment," Miller said.

The homeowner was rushed to Detroit Receiving Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns to his body.

Chesterfield fire chief speaks on fire

The house sits about a quarter mile down a driveway, surrounded by trees and set back far from the road. Miller credits the alert passerby for noticing the smoke and immediately calling for help.

The fire started in the back of the house, and the cause remains under investigation.

"Our investigators along with detectives from the police department are continuing the investigation," Miller said.

