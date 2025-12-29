High winds: DTE reports more than 14,000 without power in Southeast Michigan

(WXYZ) — DTE is reporting that more than 14,000 customers are without power as of Monday morning.

Metro Detroit is currently under a high wind warning until 9 p.m.

"Our Storm Response Teams are ready to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," DTE posted on its outage map.

"Today's weather conditions are making it extremely dangerous for our crews to restore power," said Bill Hutchinson with DTE. "High winds create risks when climbing poles or working in bucket trucks."

Hutchinson said more than 1,000 DTE employees and contractors are working around the clock to assess damage and restore power. To speed restoration, DTE has also reportedly brought in 900 linemen and tree trimmers from across the country.

"We do expect, if we get the consistent 60 mile an hour winds all the way through 10 p.m. tonight as predicted, that we will have power outages tomorrow," said Hutchinson.

DTE is encouraging people to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines.

