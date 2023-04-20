Highland Park files for bankruptcy in attempt to resolve $24 million bill from the Great Lakes Water Authority

HIGHLAND PARK, MI (WXYZ() — The city of Highland Park is facing a $24 million water bill from the Great Lakes Water Authority.

According to the GLWA, the city has paid less than one percent of its water bills since 2012.

The city is now going through extreme measures to get out of the debt with city leaders asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer to expedite a filing for Chapter 9 bankruptcy. But, until that happens, the city will be on the hook.

“That’s not right when we be paying our bills," Highland Park resident David Garret said.

Garret has called Highland Park home since the 80s and is now one of the many people living there who could be on the hook for the city’s $24 million tab to GLWA.

“We pay our water bill every month. Now if you’re not paying your bill that’s not our fault so why should we pay for your mistake,” he questions.

According to Highland Park officials, the debt is manufactured overcharges, but the Michigan Supreme Court disagrees.

Later today a court hearing will determine if Highland Park's water is at risk of being shut off. In a statement, GLWA officials say no.

“A speculative statement has been made that the authority wants to shut off water service to the city of Highland Park. That statement is untrue and counterproductive,” the statement reads.

"I think this litigation is what finally got them to say we need help and rightfully so," Garrett said.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackle hopes for a resolution claiming that other metro Detroit municipalities are having to pick up where Highland Park drops off.

"We can’t continue to even pay at our rates the debt we owe for the privilege of leasing the system to additional costs because of this wrap program and now the additional costs because one of the cities doesn’t want to pay," he said.