Highland Park mayor calls for state of emergency amid GLWA dispute

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The mayor of Highland Park on Monday vowed to declare a state of emergency after city council voted against hiring legal counsel ahead of mediation with the Great Lakes Water Authority over a $24 million debt.

A Wayne County circuit court judge set a deadline of May 31 for the two sides to resolve the debt. The mayor is hoping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will expedite a filing for Chapter 9 bankruptcy.

Some, including the council president, expressed surprise by the vote, which took place shortly after the Highland Park City Council meeting got underway. Attorneys from the law firm Troutman Pepper came with a presentation regarding the city’s options to address the issue with GLWA, but retaining them was voted down 3-2.

“I just want to make sure I have this clear," City Council President Jamal Thomas said after the vote. "City of Highland Park is going into bankruptcy discussions and members of council have voted not to retain an attorney to represent us in these proceedings.”

Shortly after the initial vote, Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald took the podium, addressing the crowd and board threatening action.

"We are in a state of emergency and if our water is not a priority, I don't know what is,” McDonald saud. "So, I have no choice but to declare a state of emergency.”

The presentation was allowed to continue after the initial vote as attorney’s explained the process of Chapter 9 bankruptcy and options moving forward.

“This is a completely untenable situation with debt that is not sustainable, that is being threatened to being put on the tax rolls and burdening the residents of this city,” one of the attorneys said during the meeting.

After the presentation, the attorneys fielded questions from the public and from councilmembers.

“I agree that we do need some qualified attorneys, but I cannot stomach the fear tactics," Councilman Khursheed Ash-Shafii said. "Highland Parkers are fighters. We're strong, we don't scare easy. I don't know one person in this room who’s scared.”

Ash-Shafii opposed bringing on the attorneys, saying the water authority wouldn't shut off the city’s water or foot residents with a bill, calling the threats fearmongering. He called for a permanent solution and for Whitmer to erase the debts.

"One of the plans that we need to be talking about is the reinstitution of our water plant, so we can get off the feet of GLWA and get this city back on its feet," Ash-Shafii said. “Nobody is going to come in here and push us around. I don't like the fear tactics and I don't like being lied to and I don't like being swindled.”

After a lengthy presentation, the vote failed again 3-2, meaning the mayor’s promise will likely follow. She says she’s hoping Whitmer steps in to expedite Chapter 9 bankruptcy, so the city isn't stuck with a major bill.

"We’re hoping that the governor steps in, which she’s reviewing. We’re asking her to, and that’s the focus,” McDonald said. “My focus is making sure my citizens do not have to bare a large sum on their taxes.”