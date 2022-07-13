Highland Park police respond to community's concerns about staffing levels

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Highland Park police are facing scrutiny over their staffing levels in the wake of more officers leaving the department.

The Highland Park Police Department spoke exclusively with 7 Action News on Wednesday.

The department insists there is no problem when it comes to public safety, nor a shortage of officers. Nonetheless, they admitted there is a massive hiring effort underway to fill recently vacated positions.

It’s been more than a year since Dionne Grimmett‘s brother Anthony Grimmett Jr. was killed in a deadly hit-and-run at Hamilton and Louise avenues in Highland Park.

“We haven’t heard anything since the last update you did. Never heard anything. No one contacted us. They are short staffed, but he’s not the only one who got killed out here,” Grimmett said.

She admits to being frustrated with the police force we’ve learned has 11 positions to fill. Dionne believes lack of staffing is a major issue.

“Hire some more people. This is sad,” Grimmett said.

Several police sources confirm while Michigan State Police are assisting the detective bureau, the number of officers on patrol is down to less than a dozen and on some nights, there’s only one car on the streets.

“How are you making an effort to hire more officers?” 7 Action News asked Chief Johnny Thomas by phone.

“Since my arrival, we’ve increased pay for officers. Twenty-nine dollars per hours,” Thomas said.

However, citing safety concerns, he would not reveal any statistics about his actual staffing.

“We always have adequate staffing,” Thomas said.

Candidate for the state House of Representatives for Highland Park Mike McFall also weighed in.

“People want to open a business or move to a place they feel safe,” McFall said.

He’s now running on a platform that includes hiring more officers for communities like Highland Park.

“It’s very critical,” he added.

It’s also critical to Grimmett, who is left waiting and watching hope lost along with the city’s officers.

“Why are officers leaving, and these cases have not been solved?” Grimmett said.

Highland Park police say they are looking forward to at least three new hires hitting the streets once they’ve completed a training program lasting several months.

If you’re interested in working with the department, you can apply on the city’s website.