Highly contagious Avian Flu detected in Michigan's first commercial poultry flock

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The highly pathogenic Avian Influenza has not been detected in Michigan's first commercial poultry flock.

It was detected after an investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and confirmed by the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

Avian flu is a highly contagious virus and can be spread from flock to flock. It can also be spread by wild birds, contact with infected poultry, equipment, and on clothing and shoes of caretakers.

The commercial poultry facility is currently under quarantine to protect other flocks in Michigan.

Every effort to prevent the spread of the virus is underway, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Before Michigan’s first detection of HPAI in backyard poultry in late February, MDARD has been preparing for all types of outbreak scenarios, including within a commercial setting, allowing the department to take swift action in partnership with the producer. The department has already identified a control area and surveillance zone to monitor for and prevent further spread of the virus,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “We will continue to ask every poultry owner, whether a backyard owner or commercial grower, to take preventative actions to help stop the spread of HPAI. It’s a team effort to defend the flocks in Michigan.”

“Michigan’s family poultry farmers take the health of their flocks and neighbor farms seriously,” said Allison Brink, Executive Director of Michigan’s Allied Poultry Industries. “By working together to limit the spread of HPAI, Michigan farmers are ensuring there is no disruption in the local turkey, chicken, or egg supply.”