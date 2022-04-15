Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Washtenaw County

(WXYZ) — Officials with the Washtenaw County Health Department say they have confirmed the highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds there.

The virus has not been found in humans and officials say that while there are cases where it jumps from birds to humans, the risk of that happening is low. To date, no human infections from HPAI have been found in the United States.

Anyone who has had contact with the infected birds is being contacted by the health department. They have released information about the avian flu being identified in Washtenaw County so that people who own or work with birds can take precautions.

Officials are asking anyone who notices the death of three or more free-ranging birds to contact the Michigan DNA through the Eyes in the Field app or by calling 517-336-5030. If domestic poultry is found to be dealing with severe illness or death, you should contact the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at 800-292-3939.