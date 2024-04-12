Highly pathogenic avian influenza found in three additional Michigan dairy herds

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced Friday that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected in three new dairy herds in Michigan.

The herds are in Ionia, Isabella, and Ottawa counties.

According to MDARD, there are now four herds in Michigan that are impacted. The other one is in Montcalm County.

"What is happening with HPAI in Michigan, mirrors what is happening in states across the country. This virus does not stop at county or state lines, which is why we must all be on high alert. This news is unfortunate and upsetting for our poultry and dairy farming families and communities," said MDARD Director Tim Boring in a press release. "Experts from across the nation continue to assess this situation and provide insights into the role of HPAI in the affected livestock as they become aware. MDARD continues working with our federal, state, and local partners to respond robustly to this disease. Thanks to recent budget investments, MDARD is well poised to properly engage in this response. If you believe your livestock are showing clinical signs, contact your veterinarian immediately. We're all on the same team as we combat HPAI."

Officials say there is no current concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply.

If anyone suspects HPAI in their animals, they are urged to contact MDARD at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

