Hilary Duff to play at Pine Knob this August; first show in metro Detroit since 2004

(WXYZ) — Global superstar Hilary Duff is going back on tour, and will be in metro Detroit this summer for the first time in almost two decades.

The "lucky me tour" will be at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 15 with special guests La Roux and Jade LeMac.

She played Detroit only one time in July 2004 as part of the "Most Wanted Tour."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. and fans can sign up for a presale code. Citi cardmembers will also have access to the presale on Tuesday, Feb. 17, and so will Verizion customers.

