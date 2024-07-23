Hillary Clinton coming to Detroit for conversation around her new book this fall

(WXYZ) — Former First Lady, New York senator and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will be coming to Detroit this fall as part of a tour after the release of her new book.

Clinton's book, "Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty," will be released on Sept. 17, 2024.

She'll be in Detroit at the Detroit Opera House on Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

During the event, Clinton and a moderator will talk politics, democracy, friendship, aging, marriage and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 2 and will be available on the Broadway in Detroit website, and in-person at the Detroit Opera House and Fisher Theatre box offices at 12 p.m.

"I hope you can join me for wide-ranging conversations that go behind the scenes and include never-before told stories,” Clinton said in a statement. "We'll discuss the state of our politics and creating the future we want for our children and grandchildren and, most of all, have some fun while we’re at it!"

People can also register at www.HillaryClintonLive.com to get an invitation to purchase pre-sale tickets when they become available on July 30.