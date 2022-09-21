Watch Now
Hispanic community in Detroit plans fundraiser for Puerto Rico after Fiona

Posted at 4:32 AM, Sep 21, 2022
(WXYZ) — Detroiters are stepping up to the plate to help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, a category 4 storm that his the island.

Fiona wiped out power to the whole island and dumped more than 2 1/2 feet of rain in the U.S. territory.

More than 1/4 of the staff at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation in Southwest Detroit has ties to the island.

They are now planning a fundraiser, with all donations going to charity in Puerto Rico.

The fundraiser will be held Oct. 7 at the Hispanic Development Corporation and will include vendors, music and food.

Puerto Rico native and Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez is also lending a helping hand. He owns a restaurant there and is offering free meals to anyone on the island.

